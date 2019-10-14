The Canaan Naturally Connected group is sponsoring a “Trunk or Treat” event on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Canaan Recreation Park.
This safe event features car trunks decorated with various themes and filled with candy and other treats. Children of all ages in their costumes can enjoy an afternoon filled with fun.
(0) comments
