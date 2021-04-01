Canadian federal, provincial and local leaders want a permanent ban on the treatment of landfill leachate near a “national treasure,” international Lake Memphremagog.
In a joint statement released Wednesday, mayors and politicians of communities around the lake say the presence of emerging contaminants called PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) found in the intake area of drinking water treatment plant in Sherbrooke, Quebec is a concern for the future.
There is a temporary ban on leachate from the landfill in Coventry on the lake, which is the source for drinking water for 175,000 residents in the Sherbrooke area.
“We welcome the current moratorium and will do everything in our power to ensure that the treatment of leachate in the Newport treatment plant is prohibited in the long term,” according to the joint statement.
The statement is signed by Quebec mayors Steve Lussier of Sherbrooke, Mayor Vicki-May Hamm of Magog and Lisette Maillee of Austin, Jacques Demers, the head of the Memphremagog region’s council of municipalities, Canadian members of Parliament Marie-Claude Bibeau of Compton-Stanstead, Elisabeth Briere of Sherbrooke, and Lyne Bessette of Brome-Missisquoi, and the Quebec provincial deputies Gilles Belanger of Orford and Christine Labrie of Sherbrooke.
The municipal council of Sherbrooke has also signed a resolution calling for a permanent moratorium.
In the joint statement, they note that the amount of PFAS found in the Sherbrooke water source “is minimal, does not pose a health concern and is well below the maximum amounts and health standards.”
But they say that it is a future worry.
A moratorium until 2023 on the discharge of leachate treated by the Newport water treatment plant into Lake Memphremagog was obtained in an out-of-court agreement between New England Waste Services - Vermont which runs the landfill for Casella Waste Systems and environmentalists in a group called DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity).
The District 7 Environmental Commission for the Northeast Kingdom put that temporary moratorium into Act 250 conditions that allowed Casella to expand the landfill this year.
Meanwhile, Casella and the state of Vermont are seeking better methods to remove PFAS and other contaminants from the leachate. The leachate is being treated at other landfills in the region.
“Any request to modify this restriction would need to be supported by science, new technologies and new data that demonstrate the absence of undue risk to the quality of drinking water from Lake Memphremagog,” according to the joint statement.
“The presence of emerging contaminants may pose a risk to human and environmental health. For this reason and as a precautionary measure, we call on all stakeholders to take note of this situation and to take the necessary actions to protect the quality of drinking water from Lake Memphremagog.
“We welcome the current moratorium and will do everything in our power to ensure that the treatment of leachate in the Newport treatment plant is prohibited in the long term.
“We will continue to collaborate with the region’s elected officials and our existing political networks …”
“The protection of Lake Memphremagog is a priority shared by all elected officials in the region at all levels of government. We remain committed to protecting the environment and water quality of Lake Memphremagog.”
