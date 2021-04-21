JAY — Against all early odds, Kathryn Waters has a fighting chance.
The four-year-old Bruins fan was diagnosed in December 2020 with a rare, inoperable and deadly brain tumor.
Family and friends rallied, prayers, well-wishes and financial support poured in, and the little girl began radiation therapy and other procedures in January.
On Monday, the family learned the tumor has shrunk, extensively.
“This is a shock to everyone,” the family posted on Kathryn’s Journey Facebook page.
“Her tumor is what they consider nearly eliminated. Doctors are baffled, our family is beyond excited and it has left us with so many thoughts and questions.”
Kathryn, now five, is happy and doing great. Her parents, Dawn and Lenny are pressing ahead with treatments and feeling a sense of hope for their Princess.
Family members, friends and supporters gushed at the news, filling the girl’s page with hundreds of prayers and well-wishes.
Last summer, family members noticed that Kathryn was having problems with her balance.
Her “aunt,” family friend Heather Sargent of Derby, said at the time that Kathryn seemed more clumsy than other children her age and had a harder time walking up the stairs one leg at a time. She had difficulty balancing on one leg.
Their family doctor recommended a specialist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
An MRI was performed, and they got the news on Dec. 22, just days before Christmas: an inoperable tumor has grown around Kathryn’s brain stem.
The tumor wasn’t big, but it could not be removed without risking Kathryn’s life, she said.
Doctors believed that the cancer was diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG). It targets young children. It is highly aggressive and attacks the part of the brain that controls the body’s basic functions like breathing, blood pressure and heart rate.
Children with DIPG rarely live more than a year after it is diagnosed.
A biopsy performed in January proved inconclusive about the nature of the cancer.
“What they were seeing was not typical of DIPG or any other brain cancer, so we pushed forward,” the family posted Monday.
Doctors at DHMC and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center worked with the Waters family.
Kathryn received radiation therapy at DHMC for six weeks and prepared for the chance to participate in ongoing trials of new therapies.
An MRI taken last week revealed the tumor had shrunken and almost disappeared.
Now the family will wait to see if the radiation therapy will continue to impact the tumor while doctors explore what type of options are available for Kathryn.
“While it may feel like a waiting game and like we have so many unanswered questions, the really amazing part is, this tumor is diminishing.
“We want to thank you all for the love and support during this time as you can imagine having no answers and no leads for months has been a nightmare. For now we rest easy knowing that in July we will know more, and by the end of summer we may also know more.
“We will continue to wait and continue to fight.”
