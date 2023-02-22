HAVERHILL — Five candidates are running for two seats on the Select Board.
The following is a look at the office-seekers and their positions on key matters in town.
In addition to the below information, the candidates are scheduled to take part in a Haverhill Candidates Forum at the Robert E. Clifford Memorial Building on Saturday, March 4.
Election day is Tuesday, March 14.
The winning candidates will be sworn in following the annual Town Meeting on Saturday, March 18.
THE CANDIDATES
Steve Robbins, 57, is the acting board chair and is seeking a second term. He is a 40-year member of the Woodsville Fire Department and was appointed Chief on Jan. 1. He served 33 years with Woodsville Ambulance, stepping down as director last month, and is an Iraq War veteran.
Phil Blanchard, 36, is the Haverhill Fire Chief and a 20-year department member. This will be his first run for elected office.
Richard Guy, 71, retired in 2021 after 40 years as an EMT and 2 1/2 years as Woodsville Ambulance Service director. He was a longtime small business owner, has been a member of various town boards, and served 12 years total on the Haverhill Cooperative School Board through 2022.
Joe Longacre, 75, retired to Haverhill following a successful business career. He and two brothers owned and operated Longacres’ Nursery in Lebanon for over 45 years until 2017. He was a Mascoma Savings Bank director for 15 years, was appointed to a five-year term on the State Agricultural Advisory Board by former Gov. John Sununu and was the Town of Plainfield’s first Zoning Administrator in 1973. He also served on the Plainfield Planning Board and Zoning Board. He has served on the Haverhill Planning Board since 2019, is a former Vice Chair, and is currently an alternate member.
Vickie Wyman, 55, has been a real estate broker since 2004 and has owned and operated her own realty company since 2009. She is Chair of the Advisory Budget Committee and a Planning Board member. She has served on the National, Vermont and New Hampshire Associations of Realtors and the North Country Board of Realtors. She is a past recipient of the New Hampshire Association of Realtors’ Presidents Award for Distinguished Service Award and North Country Board of Realtors’ Realtor of the Year Award.
THE QUESTIONS
Do you support town funding for Woodsville Fire and/or Highway?
Robbins: I believe that Woodsville should be able to petition the voters and ask for money to help with their streets. I do not believe that the entire town should be paying for the maintenance of sidewalks in Woodsville, or the mowing of fields and green spaces.
Blanchard: I would support fair funding. There needs to be more discussion with the district regarding funding. Each year we have a petitioned warrant articles asking for hundreds of thousands of dollars. All residents deserve to see these budgets, review them, ask questions and obtain the reasoning behind them. Currently all department heads of town participate in a lengthy budget process, I believe its is unfair to request tax funding by only providing a bottom dollar amount.
We also need to remember, that the district is awaiting the results from their lawsuit with the state. We must follow the determination of the courts. I would aim to stop the litigation at the town level and move forward. We will not be able to bring this town together fighting over these two warrant articles every year.
Guy: Those are two separate questions with different answers. I do not support Town funding of the Woodsville Highway Department. The Woodsville department provides no services to the Town and should get no funding from taxpayers living outside of Woodsville. Similarly, Woodsville taxpayers should not pay into the Haverhill Highway department for the same reasons. Currently, Woodsville taxpayers are paying about 23% of the Haverhill Highway expenses. This causes big tax increases in Woodsville and much dissension. It is also the reason for the currently proposed but miscalculated warrant article that should be drastically reduced if it’s going to be considered.
The fire departments should provide services to the whole town and have their expenses paid by everyone throughout.
Longacre: It is unfortunate to have to answer a question like this as this issue is now headed to court where a Judge will now make an opinion and or decision. This is our issue to settle between Select Board, Precinct Commissioners, and Haverhill Town Administration. This has not happened for many many years and here we are headed to court. We now have a Town of Haverhill Fire Department which is vibrant, financially saving tax dollars, large roster of members, and well managed by their officers. Woodsville Fire Department could become a member of Town of Haverhill Fire Department and receive funding for its operations.
Likewise; Woodsville Highway Department could also receive funding from Town of Haverhill if they were willing to accept cost per mile of road money the Town uses to maintain all other roads.
Wyman: I feel like these are two separate items and therefore will address them as such. In very simple terms, it seems to me that Woodsville taxpayers should pay for their roads and the rest of Haverhill should pay for their roads. This issue is complicated with formulas and revenue sharing, but there has to be a fair way to share that income. The sharing formulas are difficult to understand and lead to fighting about who pays whom. We need to work in a way that allows the highway departments to work separately, but cooperatively, while maintaining equity in funding. Regarding the fire department, I believe all firefighters should work together providing the best coverage possible while sharing expenses equally throughout all parts of Haverhill.
Do you support Town Manager Brigitte Codling and would you seek to terminate her contract?
Robbins: As a sitting selectman, this question is not something that I should answer, I feel that you are asking a personnel question. If you want to ask if I support the article to remove the TM, I do not.
Blanchard: I absolutely support our Town Manager and the position. The select board has made it very clear that there are laws and contracts that must be followed. Every town employee must be held accountable for the job functions that they are paid to perform. The notion that an advisory warrant to terminate any employee that is under contract will only divide this community even more. Not only does it cast a negative light on the Town Manager, but it also creates the illusion that the select board isn’t capable of simple decision making when it comes to the one employee they are responsible for.
Guy: The Town of Haverhill has been in a state of turmoil since the year she started. She has been active in promoting this turmoil and we don’t need that here. I would prefer to start fresh with an experienced Town Manager but If she were to remain, she would need to understand that the people rule the town with the selectboard as their representatives and that she is at the very bottom of the hierarchy.
Longacre: I support Town Manager Brigitte Codling and would not seek to terminate her contract. To terminate her contract would cost the town an immense amount of money as everyone involved would lawyer up and for what reason. After reading her contract I find she has done nothing wrong to violate the agreements in managing the town. What I have found and learned is a very long list of improvements and accomplishments which are saving the Town of Haverhill hard earned tax dollars.
Wyman: Our town has seen so much dissension over the last 3+ years and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the root cause. I have watched lifelong friendships torn apart and continued commentary from our administration to keep the angst flowing between Haverhill and Woodsville residents. This is very disheartening to watch. Therefore, because of that continued dissension and the apparent lack of trust between the selectboard and the administration, and what appears to be repeated insubordination by the town manager, then yes, I support terminating the town manager’s contract. At the very least, we need to examine why so many voters are unhappy with the current administration and learn how to improve the relationships between the administration, selectboard and voters/taxpayers.
Would you support efforts to further consolidate fire, highway and other services?
Robbins: Districts are made for special purposes, a district can only change that if they want to, it is not a town decision. I think that the two highway departments are very different, in order for them to ever become one, it would take time and a lot of planning to make that step. Most of all it would take two sides with a common goal, we do not have that today, and I frankly don’t see it in the near future. As far as the fire department, it was more likely to have happened on its own 5 or 6 years ago than it is today. The process was flawed and rushed. Again, two sides with a common goal were not at a table for the discussion. One of the biggest pieces of the fire service was missed, tradition. Although you will find arguments, tradition and pride are the backbone of the fire service. A model of having a town administrator oversee finances while allowing the three departments to maintain some independence — much like the Newbury model — could have been an approach that worked. Again, I will stress forced change is not the best approach, anything could be possible with all parties in agreement of a common goal.
Blanchard: I can speak with first hand knowledge that the combination of fire service works. I will be the first to admit it was not an easy process. We learned a lot and grew as a department through the process. Controlled spending is always a priority when tax payer money is being used, but rarely do we hear of the positive impacts the consolidation brought our community. The fire service is struggling in most areas, just as EMS has seen over the past few years. Consolidation will be wide spread in the coming years to our entire region.
That being said, I think these discussions need to be held. Where I believe it makes sense for the fire service, it may not for highway services. Discussions need to be had and as fiduciaries for the town, the board needs to always be looking at ways to create a more efficient town while providing the best services possible.
Guy: I would promote a committee of impartial business-minded folks to evaluate the efficiencies of the highway departments. The Town would need to hire the same number of employees (2 FT) and buy the same number of trucks if they were to provide the current services in Woodsville. There is no magic. Consolidation into one highway department would allow the taxpayers of the whole town to pay for Woodsville highway maintenance resulting in a large tax reduction in Woodsville as the whole Town picks up the expense. I doubt that when this becomes clear to everyone, there will be any more consideration of combining.
Again, fire is a different situation. When we have fires in town (thankfully, it’s less common than years ago) all the departments tend to come together well. I think if the whole town wants to pay for these services, consolidation makes sense but this needs to happen with buy-in from all stakeholders. Fire fighters are a brotherhood. They need to have an opportunity to properly shape the environment that they work in else they are out the door. These fine folks are not in firefighting for the scant money provided for their services. They are in it for the community and for each other. Dare I say that you are playing with fire if you meddle with their situation without including them in the bargain.
Longacre: Consolidation of Town Fire Department, Highway Department, Water Department and other Town Services etc. is in the best interest of all involved. It has been proven time and time again combining services saves tax dollars and better results in services are obtained. This happens because duplication of personnel, equipment, related resources, are all reduced for tax savings and better results are achieved. Change is not easy nor is it done quickly for individuals and towns, but results are usually positive.
Wyman: The Woodsville and Haverhill Highway Departments should be paying for their own services. If that was clear, then we likely wouldn’t see any petitioned articles to fund the Woodsville Precinct Highway Department. Equitable sharing of revenue and more cooperation between the two departments would be my goals as well. Regarding the fire service, I am all in favor of more cooperation on all levels. The goal of having one fire department was missed as Haverhill still has two departments. I would be in favor of continued discussion to see what it would take to have all firefighters working together and to mend some hard feelings that may have happened through what I believed was a forced merger of North Haverhill and Haverhill Corner fire departments.
Much has been made of division in town government. In your opinion, what is the root cause? How can it be mended?
Robbins: I refer to the comments in the previous question. I think that there was a previous group in office that believed in the Town taking a “big brother” roll, when the town and districts should work much more as a partnership. Much of this has been blamed on the TM, I believe that it is more the previous selectboards giving the direction. The current board and I believe in districts, and understand that it is the towns job to support district boards. We are willing to sit and discuss things with the districts, and expect the same from administration. Time and cooperation is the mend, and the cooperation is from both sides, the town is not necessarily the uncooperative side all the time, and I do not want it to appear that I am placing all blame there. There are trust issues that are going to take a long time to work out.
Blanchard: Just as your question asks for my opinion, I believe the division of town government is just that, an opinion. There will rarely be a time that every tax payer agrees on any one decision that town administration or a select board makes. That holds true for decisions that administration may not agree with the select board on and vise versa. Trust is the root cause, trust is what mends this. Town administration can’t function with out the boards trust, and again, vise versa.
Guy: See question #2.
Longacre: Division in Town government in my opinion comes down to one issue — MONEY. If issues have existed for many many years and changes are made to make the issue fair and balanced, that issue money is going to cause division.
Dollars are collected by the town by taxation. Officials of the town and its tax payers decide how to spend those funds and on what their wants and wishes are. We currently have a lawsuit pending and it is over money.
As an example, Town of Haverhill collects taxes from all owners of property. Those property owners are in four precincts plus the Town of Haverhill. The largest precinct, Woodsville, pays the Town of Haverhill approximately $586,090. in taxes for town operations. Their two warrant articles are asking Haverhill taxpayers for $687,573. which is approximately $102,000. more than they contribute to the town as a whole.
This kind of taxation without representation will most always create division.
Wyman: As I have made myself clear, I believe much of the division starts with the town manager. That needs to be addressed, whether she is terminated, or we get to the bottom of why so many people are unhappy and fix it. Healing comes from working together, listening to each other and respecting individual ideas and opinions. There shouldn’t be an “us versus them” mentality and the loudest voices with the biggest signs trying to drown out the others. Haverhill is unique in that it has precincts that accommodate particular needs and desires of residents who live within them. That feature of our community needs to be preserved and respected while we work together for the betterment of the greater town in which we live.
What do you see as the town’s most pressing economic development needs? How would you address them
Robbins: We need to finish developing the business park with companies that are going to bring jobs, and tax dollars, there are also 3 lots near the Walmart that are available that would be nice to have developed. In order to attract business and development, we need to clear the political air, I don’t see anybody coming here with the current political environment. We need to turn the attention to the good in Haverhill, which there is plenty of.
Blanchard: We need to focus on selling off our town property in our business park. We must make a concerted effort to attract new business to town. We need to focus on making Haverhill attractive to business and residents again.
We need to plan and execute plans for our future generations. Commanding a high value on infrastructure that will allow for development AND growth. Anyone that has spent a lifetime living in one town knows that things must change. We can’t live off from values that were adopted 75 years ago, “because that is the way its always been.” We have to take our blinders off and make choices that are best for our entire town. Strong leaders and committed community members can effect this change.
Guy: There seems to be a shortage of people able and willing to work. This is not only a local issue but it sure is a problem for us here. I have promoted the Tech Ed program offered by Riverbend and continue to believe that this is a great program where today’s youth can find great career success. Trades people are in really big demand locally and would not only find great financial success but would help fill a real void. I also believe that programs designed to provide too much economic stimulus for people to stay out of the work force are detrimental to us and the nation as a whole.
Longacre: I believe the most pressing economic needs in our town are affordable housing and ways to keep our next generations here living and working. This will take a hard look at keeping taxes affordable, finding ways to help developers look at Haverhill, and create programs and activities for our younger generations. Our Recreation Department is doing a great job and we as a town should expand and encourage existing programs.
Also; we are so fortunate to have our beautiful CT River within our town, and activities and programs should be developed around using that natural resource.
Wyman: This is a nationwide issue. I feel there is a serious shortage of people who want to work and there are vacancies in every industry. Working in the real estate industry, I see daily a shortage of people in the trades industry and would like to see encouragement through school programs and education to teach our students that there is financial stability obtainable locally in the trades industry. We should be asking ourselves, how can we as a community, keep our young population here and be successful. As things are now, many graduates leave our community looking elsewhere for success and a brighter future. We need to turn that around and let them know they can live their dreams right here in Haverhill.
What issue (or issues) do you feel aren’t getting enough attention, that you would bring to the forefront?
Robbins: I feel like the focus is all on the negative, there is so much good here. We have a great recreation program, we have a great police department, we have a community full of great people, we need to capitalize on these things, and stop tearing each other apart. Our issues are not really huge, or difficult to handle, our issues are made by politics, not infrastructure.
Blanchard: Our residents are not getting enough attention. We need to create a culture that brings everyone out to vote and voice any concerns. I believe the town has been striving to provide information to all residents, but, it’s not always going to reach everyone. I fully understand that not everyone has a schedule that allows them to attend most meetings. We should strive for a community where every resident feels like they have a voice. We have to think outside the box on meetings, if there is a pressing issue we should hold a few to several meetings to ensure that all residents have the opportunity to be heard. There is nothing worse than decisions being made and hearing from residents that “they wish they knew.”
Guy: I feel that most real issues are getting shortchanged locally as they are eclipsed by in-fighting. One issue that needs to be addressed right away is the road funding. It is very simple to change the tax structure such that folks served by the Haverhill highway department can pay for it directly and the same for the folks in Woodsville. This would forever eliminate the ridiculous feuds caused by people believing that their money is going to the “other side” and is the only way to truly solve the issue. Court battles only serve the lawyers and we’ve served them very well to the tune of nearly a quarter million dollars so far. No matter who wins, the other side feels anger and it just needs to be resolved fairly once and forever.
Longacre: An issue that I believe should come to the forefront of every tax payer in town of Haverhill, should be getting involved and knowing the workings and happenings of town government. This takes a real effort by each and everyone to make that commitment and learn about what is going on. Communication between tax payers and town administration is so important for each to hear about concerns, problems, and what can be done to help.
Another issue that I believe would help all of Haverhill tax payers and residents is lets stop the negative dialogue. As a town I believe we have much to be positive about. Take a look at our students and the achievements they make in winning sports meets. Take a look at Rail Road Park in Woodsville and the activities that are always taking place. Take a look at Hazen Park below the campground in North Haverhill. A beautiful park to view the river and have a picnic lunch. We have much in Haverhill to be proud of and promote.
Wyman: I feel like we need to start with true transparency on every level. I understand due to some laws, not everything is, or can, be black and white. However, we have seen our communities divided for far too long and this needs to be addressed. Further, I feel this can’t happen until the town and district highway department funding is understood and addressed to allow these two departments to be as they should be, funded by the taxpayers who benefit from the services.
Make your pitch, why should people vote for you in March?
Robbins: I have been on the selectboard for almost 3 years now, it has been arguably some of the worst times in our history here, COVID, 2020 town meeting, DRA tax rate issues, lawsuits between the district and town, people accusing the board of illegal activities, and multiple attacks on the board personally outside of meetings. This has created a difficult environment to conduct the business of the town, an environment that many would walk away from if they were in my position. But I believe in doing what is right for the town, no matter how tough it gets, so I chose to run for re-election in hopes that the general population sees the good being done. We are leading the town to do its business in the open, at our meetings, as it should be. This has been portrayed as an attack on the TM by some, nothing could be further from the truth. Like anything, change can be difficult, but the tax payer deserves to see the business being done this way. Our audit showed some issues in timely reconciliation, this is bothersome to me, we have addressed the problem, and are holding people accountable to bring things up to date, and maintain them that way. We have struggled over the past year with effective communication with the administration, I committed to fixing this problem, and we are doing better, and intend to continue to improve more. I have been, and remain committed to making fair decisions for the entire town, my voting record will confirm that. I will end by saying that I believe in the good in our community, I am a second generation public servant to Haverhill. I began serving the community in high school in 1982 when I began with Cottage Hospital Volunteer Ambulance. The same year I joined the NH Army National Guard serving until 2009. In 1983, I began as a volunteer with the Woodsville Fire Department, and currently serve as the Chief. In 1988 Woodsville took the ambulance service from the hospital, and I began my full time career with them, and retired from that full time position Feb. 1 this year, and plan to continue on part-time. I have served as the Health Officer, and Emergency Management Director for more than 20 years giving that up in 2019 or 20. I spent several years on the school budget committee as well. I have seen so much good in our community, it has afforded me the ability to build a successful business from the ground up, and most importantly, see the good of the community in some of my darkest days. In 2014 after a motorcycle accident, many in the community rallied to make our home accessible for my wife in I to return home from rehab in wheelchairs, all done in less than 3 weeks. To say that I love my community would be an understatement, I believe that we do have the best of the best right here in Haverhill, and I would be honored to continue serving you on the selectboard, no agenda, no games, just the real me wanting to work to keep Haverhill the incredible community that it is!
Blanchard: I am a lifelong resident of Haverhill. I love my town and have served it my entire adult life. I will make decisions based on what is best for our entire community. I will be the conduit for our residents to be heard on the town level. Joe Longacre is running this year as well, Joe and I are very similar in many ways. It has been an absolute pleasure working with Joe during our campaign. Joe and I, would greatly appreciate the opportunity to show our community how much we care. We would like to ask everyone, regardless of your vote, please cast one. The next few years will be monumental for our town. We hope to see you all at the polls!
Guy: My family home is in North Haverhill, I was my class president at Haverhill Academy and my current address is in Woodsville. I have been an EMS provider in town since 1981 and love being able to help people in their time of urgent need. I know how people feel throughout town and want to represent everyone. That’s what I did when I was a Haverhill school board member for 12 years with 8 of those as chair and with an outstanding board helped hold the budget to a very tiny change over the last 9 years. I have no desire to do this for more than one term but am willing to step up and do heavy lifting one last time. Thank you for your support.
Longacre: I am asking for your vote on March 14th because I believe my background as a business owner has given me a good knowledge about how to work with people and get things accomplished. I believe my 47 years in business has taught me to treat people honest and fair. One does not stay in business treating people unfairly. My civic involvement on boards and associations has been a great learning experience on how to work and interact with people in a positive way. And lastly I enjoy living in this town with my wife Margo which brings me much happiness.
Wyman: It is time for someone to stand up and be a voice for everyone, without the fear of intimidation or retaliation. We can’t always agree, but we can be adults and work together to do what is best for Haverhill, the town I have called home since 1985. I currently live in North Haverhill and most recently, I served as the chairperson of the town’s budget advisory committee. I am an active member of the planning board and a ballot counter. My 38-year career has focused on advocacy, first for my medical patients and more recently for my real estate clients through my agency. I understand everyone’s needs are different. I listen without prejudice and work hard for the people I represent.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.