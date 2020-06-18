In New Hampshire, political campaigns are typically up close and personal.
Not anymore.
Wary voters don’t want to shake hands, answer doors, or be handed literature during the pandemic.
That means candidates must overcome social distance to connect with the public during the COVID-19 crisis.
Said Gov. Chris Sununu about the upcoming election season: “It will look a little different.”
That’s putting it mildly.
Events where candidates press the flesh — parades, fairs and festivals — have been called off.
Other campaign hallmarks like town hall meetings, meet-and-greets, and door-to-door canvassing are up in the air because of coronavirus concerns.
That has prompted most campaigns to consider online solutions like Zoom to raise funds and reach out to voters.
It’s unclear which approach will win out. The campaigns are just getting started and the primary election (Sept. 8) and general election (Nov. 3) are still months away.
Even so, those in the District 1 state senate rate — Democrat Rep. Sue Ford and Republicans Sen. David Starr (I) and Rep. Erin Hennessey — have already started to weigh their options.
“I don’t know what people will be open to, so a lot of my campaigning will be based on how other people feel,” Hennessey said. “So if they’re open to face-to-face conversations, I’m going to have face-to-face conversations. If they’d rather do Zoom meetings or phone calls, then I’ll do Zoom meetings and phone calls.”
Candidates will likely have to change their approach. Starr, the incumbent, said he relied on face-to-face meetings during his 2018 win.
Now, in order to keep up with other candidates, he must buy a new computer (“My desktop doesn’t have a camera or microphone, and my laptop died”) to run Zoom and maintain visibility.
“Last time [2018] I campaigned largely by going to things: VFW dinners, spaghetti dinners thrown by the party, yard sales, anything. The coronavirus has pretty much closed all that down,” Starr said. “Nobody is getting together an having a meeting on anything. I don’t know what I’m going to do to fill in. It’s going to be difficult.”
New Hampshire has not issued specific guidance for political campaigns. However state residents and visitors are still expected to wear masks and maintain social distance to halt the spread of the virus, which has infected 5,436 and killed 330 deaths statewide.
Despite the risks, the District 1 senate candidates expressed a willingness to hit the road and court voters across the vast district which encompasses all of Coos County and northern Grafton County.
“New Hampshire voters need that personal touch,” Ford said.
Whether it’s striking up conversation on the sidewalk, meeting for coffee, or convincing a group of people to gather together, Ford thinks North Country candidates might have an edge over their southern counterparts because of the low incidence of COVID-19 above Franconia Notch (just one active case as of Wednesday).
“If this area of New Hampshire totally settles down with the virus, then maybe we’ll be able to do more up north than you can do down in Nashua or Salem on the Massachusetts border,” she said.
Ford pointed to growing evidence that campaign and political events can be held safely. She offered a handful of recent examples: the N.H. House of Representatives’ meeting at Whittemore Center Arena, the Profile School District’s drive-in annual meeting, and a social justice protest in Littleton that drew over 300.
“I have become more comfortable with it,” she said.
Even with those assurances, candidates will take precautions while campaigning, Hennessey said.
“For me personally, if I’m going to be talking close to somebody right now, I’d prefer to wear a mask and they had a mask on,” she said, adding “I think I’m going to be out there and doing the normal thing. Maybe it will be a fist bump with sanitizer in my pocket — I would not want to be the person to accidentally spread the virus to others because I insisted on shaking their hand.”
Some candidates will be warier than others. Willing to wear the mask “if it makes everyone feel better,” Starr said he will campaign in a fairly traditional manner despite the virus.
“It doesn’t bother me. I don’t think I’m going to catch it. And if I do, tough. It’s not really a concern. My children worry about it, but I don’t much,” he said.
Another issue is fundraising.
Hennessey, Starr and Ford will be competing for cash in a down economy, at a time when most donations are being funneled to COVID-19 and social justice causes and struggling non-profits.
In the past two election cycles, Democrat Jeff Woodburn raised nearly $250,000 total, winning in 2016 and losing in 2018 (in the midst of a domestic abuse scandal).
It stands to reason the winning candidate may need at least $100,000 to afford lawn signs, palm cards, mailings, and other campaign costs.
Thinking back on her successful House races, Hennessey wondered what fundraising will look like when people are reluctant to get together.
“In the past, people would host meet and greets in their home for me, fundraiser type events, and you would go around and talk to everybody and there’d be 30 people nestled closely in somebody’s living room.”
“I think that people probably aren’t comfortable with that right now, because they’re unsure how this virus will play out.”
