Four presidential candidates are scheduled to speak at the Truman Dinner at The Mountain View Grand Spa & Resort in Whitefield. Coös County Democrats are hosting the annual event, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Chairman Brian Bresnahan announced that presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Sestak, and Alan Howe have all accepted an invitation to speak at the event that formally kicks off the 2020 election season in Coös County. In addition, attendees will hear from Congresswoman Annie Kuster, Executive Councilor Mike Cryans, and former gubernatorial candidate, Steve Marchand.
