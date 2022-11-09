Following Tuesday’s election, the candidates in the New Hampshire Senate District 1 offered their perspectives on the race and life on the campaign trail.
Carrie Gendreau, a Republican from Littleton who serves on that town’s Select Board, won the Senate-1 race with 13,112 votes, representing 54.7 percent of the total vote.
Edith Tucker, a Democrat from Randolph who is in her third term in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, netted 10,855 votes, or 45.3 percent.
The remapped district, which still includes all of Coos County, now extends farther into Grafton County and encompasses that county’s northern communities south to Rumney.
The Senate-1 seat was vacated in June by Erin Hennessey, a Republican from Littleton, who took a job as deputy New Hampshire secretary of state.
On Thursday, Gendreau and Tucker offered their perspectives and thanked their supporters.
“First of all, a huge thank you to all of those who supported me financially, those with a good word, and also those who were willing to put out the signs, for the support in general,” said Gendreau.
When she needed someone to call, Gendreau said there was always someone saying hang in there and asking what they could do to help.
“Starting right from the top would be Erin,” said Gendreau. “At the very beginning, she believed that I could do the job. Thank you to her and thank you to all of those who prayed for me, all of those who said, ‘Carrie, you stand for something and we’ve got to pray you through this.’ Also thanks to all of the people I met on the campaign trail, hardworking individuals, people who are going through various struggles.”
They included the owners of the Rumney Village Store who were worried they would have to close their business during the pandemic and parents concerned about what’s being taught in schools, she said.
Before the election, Gendreau said she began following up with some of them to see if there was a way to help even if she hadn’t been elected.
She also expressed respect for Tucker.
“I hope I can reach out and she’d be willing to sit down for a cup of coffee,” said Gendreau. “She’s such a wealth of information.”
Tucker said she began mulling a Senate run after Hennessey resigned and no Democrat expressed interest in serving the Senate district, and after 2022 redistricting that reconfigured House districts took out one House seat in Coos County.
That seat was hers.
“I lost my ability to represent Randolph as Randolph, Whitefield, Jefferson, and Carroll in Coos,” said Tucker.
Tucker said she didn’t want to run against state Rep. Bill Hatch, D-Gorham, whom she said is a longtime representative who does a good job.
“I didn’t want him to give up his seat so I could run for it,” she said. “I figured that’s the end of my statehouse career. But when we lost a representative, someone’s seat had to go and it was mine, so I was the person who had the ability to run for the Senate.”
While not expecting to enjoy it as much as she did, Tucker said she had a wonderful time on the campaign trail.
“People were wonderful to me, both in Coos and Grafton County,” she said. “People were friendly and warm and open and responsive. I met a lot of wonderful people. I’m sure Carrie must have had the same kind of experience.”
Tucker thanked her supporters for all of their efforts.
“People not only worked hard, doing all the kinds of things people do like handing out literature and so forth, but they also gave money and sent letters to newspapers, writing all kinds of things that were enormously helpful,” she said. “I was also able to get advice from a lot of people.”
Some of that advice came from sitting state senators.
Tucker called it a unique year.
“It was a very dynamic election season, with Roe v. Wade and inflation and oil prices,” she said. “There were all kinds of things that arose after six months.”
Although no longer at the statehouse after January, Tucker said she will stay involved in some efforts, including the support of House Bill 1454, which she sponsored and which sought a proscribed distance between any new landfill and any surface water based on how fast the groundwater moves between them, in an effort to have time to mitigate any contamination before it reaches surface water.
“I want to stay involved in the principles behind HB 1454, being one of the people ready to testify on that and to try to make sure that something happens that will protect the whole state,” she said. “I think we’ve learned that PFAS is a major problem. We’re talking about the whole state of New Hampshire. It’s somehow fallen behind other states and we want to give it a chance to catch up and maybe even set an example.”
And after seeing several Grafton County towns that have better trail heads, hiker parking lots, restrooms, kiosks, and arrangements with communities compared to the same in Coos County, Tucker said she wants to bring that idea to Coos County, which she said could use such improvements as more people come to the area to hike.
“It really set an example of what we should be doing in Coos,” said Tucker. “I’d like to become more involved with the Randolph Mountain Club again.”
