Candlelight Vigil For Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Lyndon

Monday evening, at Thaddeus Stevens School in Lyndon Center, parents, students, past students and community members honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at their annual dinner and Candlelight Vigil. (Photo Courtesy Emma Hansen)

On Monday evening, at Thaddeus Stevens School in Lyndon Center, parents, students, past students and community members honor the slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual dinner and candlelight vigil.

