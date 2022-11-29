Kate Verfaillie, front left, and Maggie Frizzell, front right, attend a candlelight vigil hosted by North Country Pride in Littleton, N.H., on Monday evening for victims of the Club Q shooting. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
LITTLETON — North Country Pride on Monday hosted a candlelight vigil for victims of the Club Q shooting.
More than 40 people gathered in front of the Littleton Court House on Main Street to remember the victims of the Nov. 19 mass shooting at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., that killed five and injured 25.
NCP board member Ashley Brown organized the event to provide the local LGBTQ+ community with a visible sign of support in the aftermath of the hate crime.
Over a half-dozen people spoke at the event, expressing a range of emotions.
Brown was encouraged by the turnout, and the number of people willing to deliver off-the-cuff remarks.
“Even though it was sad, [the vigil] was a breath of fresh air because so many people came and wanted to speak,” Brown said.
Jill Kimball, the co-chair of North Country Pride, came away from the vigil with a renewed sense of optimism.
“When these events happen, they can be so depressing and sad, and it’s hard to get beyond that. But to [hold a vigil] and see so much support, that really helps provide a sense of hope. And that helps me to process the grief,” Kimball said.
Founded three years ago, North Country Pride has increased visibility for the LGBTQ+ community north of the notch.
The non-profit has organized events, sponsored activities, and distributed stickers and flags to make the region more welcoming — for locals and visitors alike.
This year NCP organized a Pride Month celebration in June and hosted its third annual Pride Ride in September.
Brown, 31, moved to the North Country two years ago from Cambridge, Mass., and was a little apprehensive about how she would be received in the area.
North Country Pride made her feel welcome.
She joined the NCP Board of Directors a month ago and the vigil was the first event she organized. Its success has inspired her to re-double her efforts moving forward.
“Moving up here, I wasn’t really sure what kind of community I would find,” she said. “So [the vigil] was really moving for me in that respect. It made me feel proud of where I am and proud of Littleton and the communities surrounding it.”
