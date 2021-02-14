ST. JOHNSBURY — A group of some 15 people gathered Sunday in a candlelight vigil on Hospital Drive calling on Gov. Phil Scott to address a crisis in Vermont nursing homes.
It was held at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab. According to a press release by the Vermont Workers Center, “six out of 10 Covid deaths in Vermont have taken place at nursing homes like St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab, a for-profit facility in the process of being sold to investors.”
At Sunday’s gathering, VWC media contact Jean Marie Pearce said the goal was “focused on state staffing ratios for nurses in long-term care facilities, and giving nurses the equipment they need to help stop the spread of Covid.” Toward that end a petition “with a few hundred signatures on it” will be sent to Gov. Scott “requesting investigating nursing home care at for-profit nursing homes,” she said. Another goal is to “expand Choices for Care with adequate funding … for caregivers to earn a livable wage,” Pearce added.
It was one of four such vigils throughout the state. The others were in Springfield, Barre and St. Albans City.
