A local cannabis business owner’s effort to grow his brand has instead turned into a significant financial setback.
“I’m hanging in there,” Devon Deyhle said. “But, to be honest, it is really debilitating.”
Deyhle has owned and operated his cannabis growing and selling business, Tall Truck, out of Peacham since October of 2018. He was recently hit with a $40,000 fine and a 60-day suspension of his grow license from the Vermont Cannabis Control Board in response to three violations of state rules: diverting Vermont-grown cannabis; transporting it out of state; and making a false statement to the board.
In December, Deyhle visited a weed shop in Manhattan to which he delivered some of his cannabis, too. He says it was his first time visiting the location but that the manager was his friend. Deyhle decided the stop could double as an opportunity to help promote Tall Truck — recording the interaction and then posting to Instagram.
“I actually wasn’t going down there to necessarily do what we did,” Deyhle said. “But it happened to be a side thought that we had while we were down there — that I could make a video.”
The trouble was, the shop was not in Vermont — where the cannabis was grown — but in New York. While legal in both states, crossing state or international lines with it is illegal.
After someone saw and reported the video, Deyhle says he received a letter from the CCB “sometime after” following the trip and the video being posted — he estimates it was in January. The letter stated the above violations and informed him of the $40,000 fines and 60-day suspension.
“My breath was taken away,” Deyhle said. “I became quickly panicked about it because it’s a humongous fine for a small-time person like myself.”
Last month, towards the end of February, Deyhle had a sit-down meeting with his lawyers whom he hired to help him get through this unexpected issue.
“With their help and some of the generosity of the Cannabis Control Board, they allowed me to reduce the fines,” Deyhle said.
The agreement saw the sum of the fines reduced to $20,000 and the grow license suspension lifted. As long as he avoids any other violations over the next two years, Deyhle will not have to pay the other half of the $20,000 or face a license suspension.
“I was hoping for a little more, but it’s OK; it’s fair,” Deyhle said. “I crossed a line, I pushed the limits and I feel that it was a fair penalty that they put on me in the way that they reduced it. The $40,000 I think would have been a little bit difficult and excessive but I still feel similarly of the $20,000. But, I am thankful that they reduced it for me and worked with me to allow me to not be completely wiped out.
“However, it is a huge setback for me,” Deyhle added. “I’m feeling beat up right now. But that’s OK, I will recover.
“I do feel like I want people to have an accurate interpretation of what took place and I know that there are a lot of people that say things and express things that may just be opinion. So I’m just happy to present my position so that everything can be clear. People can see what has been done and what I have been scolded for and learn from my mistakes.”
Despite the setback, he is making it very clear that Tall Truck will not be taking any steps back.
“My resolve is still strong to achieve all the goals that I have for Tall Truck,” Deyhle said.
“I started off as a very small business, just trying to learn how to grow good flower,” he said. “It has really grown quite quickly as far as brand recognition and people desiring to have the Tall Truck product. So I started off very small and I am actually, in the big scheme of things, still very small.”
Tall Truck operates out of Peacham in a 750-square-foot facility — he adds that he does not meet the limits of his Tier 1 license — the smallest available in Vermont — because Tall Truck is so small.
Because of this, he says he is not allowed to supply to many of the local dispensaries. Deyhle currently sells to just two dispensaries, Gram Central in Montpelier and Winooski Organics.
Still, the company has grown significantly since its inception five years ago. He credits a great deal of that to his presence on social media.
“I guess with my branding and my advertising, it seems like I may have built a name that is maybe a little larger than my actual realistic footprint as far as growing is concerned,” he said.
But adds that while his social media brand-building effort is a factor in his success, it is not always well-received by all.
“I have gotten a bunch of support from quite a few folks in the cannabis community that have written to give me their condolences and to say that they are behind me and supportive of me,” Deyhle said. “But I have also become — as a result of growing my brand the way that I have — a target of a lot of folks too. So I think there are a lot of people that are maybe laughing into their hat about it as well and happy to see me receive this fine.
“But, I wouldn’t be able to do a lot of the neat stuff that I’m able to that helps plenty of folks if it wasn’t for cannabis. Cannabis has allowed me to do some really neat, positive things in my life for others. So that’s a large part of what I’m trying to do at Tall Truck, trying to build a brand.”
With an Instagram video being the root of his heavy-hitting financial setback, Deyhle is now taking extra precautions with how he uses social media to self-promote Tall Truck to avoid any violations in the future.
“The state hasn’t necessarily placed any checkpoints in front of me that I have to surmount or whatnot,” Deyhle said in regards to his two-year probationary period. “They have been pretty quiet about what it is that I have to do, but that being said, they have shared with me all of the articles of advertising that they have as far as requirements and they’ve shared with me all the standards that I need to follow in order to get through this.”
He adds that the CCB’s stance on the use of social media platforms remains a “gray area.” In hopes of avoiding future disciplines from the Board, Deyhle has chosen to submit the majority of his social media posts to the CCB to get approval before posting online.
“I don’t want to upset them again,” Deyhle said. “With that being said, it’s taking them a very long time to get back to me on any of the social media posts that I would like to use; but I think that they are still figuring it out themselves as far as the advertising is going so I don’t want to push the limits too much anymore.”
Deyhle says that the slowed down process is effecting his business outreach, given that social media success thrives on current and relevant content.
“They’re making me stale,” he said. “It is actually making things very difficult. Things are fluent in social media and if you are not fluent and on the ball and get things out as they should be then they are stale.
“I have a feeling that I am being made the example of as a result of how I have built my brand and, as well known as it is, I’ve got people that naturally don’t like me just because of the success that we have had,” Deyhle added. “I feel like there are plenty of others that are pushing the envelope in similar ways and pushing the advertising boundaries that the CCB has set.”
Deyhle added that while he is giving the CCB the benefit of the doubt, he believes that there are still things that need to be sorted out.
“This is a new industry for all of us and they have to figure it out as they’re going and as cultivators we are figuring it out as we go too because it is a new industry.
“As harsh as I feel I was penalized, I still give them the benefit of the doubt and hold nothing against them. I have learned my lesson, they taught me a valuable lesson and they are learning lessons as they go too.”
Before the delivery of the substantial fines, Deyhle had plans of making Tall Truck a full-time business. Now, he says he will have to continue in the construction field which he has worked in for many years.
“I was planning on phasing my way out of it, but this is just another setback,” he said.
TALL TRUCK
The idea of Tall Truck began in 2018 when Deyhle came up with a license plate idea, “TALLTRK,” for his lifted truck.
“And I thought to myself, that would be a great name for a cannabis company.”
“So I came up with the logo and I came up with a label design and I ordered stickers and I stuck it on the bag and sealed it,” Deyhle said. “Tall Truck, which had already been popular, flew through the roof and I think it was just as a result of people having a professionally presented and clean product. Something I am proud of — providing a clean, professional quality product.
“I try to be as responsible a grower, member of the community and member of the planet as I can be by a lot of giving back and donating.”
Deyhle has aspirations of growing Tall Truck into a multi-state operator, expanding out of Vermont and becoming a national brand.
“A lot of folks in the cannabis industry do not want MSO’s in Vermont because they feel they’re going to take away from the potential of profit for smaller guys like myself,” he said. “But I have plans that I would like to be bigger than Vermont. That’s my goal and we’ll see how it all works out. I’m going to work my tail off to make that realized as much as possible.”
