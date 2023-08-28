LITTLETON — The Littleton School Board on Sunday announced the hiring of JoAn Canning as interim superintendent.

In a public statement, the school board said Canning “is a seasoned educational leader, who has served as a classroom teacher, a special educator, a principal, a Superintendent, and in other key leadership roles during a successful career that has spanned four decades and two continents.”

