LITTLETON — The Littleton School Board on Sunday announced the hiring of JoAn Canning as interim superintendent.
In a public statement, the school board said Canning “is a seasoned educational leader, who has served as a classroom teacher, a special educator, a principal, a Superintendent, and in other key leadership roles during a successful career that has spanned four decades and two continents.”
Canning will serve as interim superintendent for the duration of the 2023-24 academic year.
She replaces former Superintendent William Hart who served three years until his resignation effective June 30.
Canning previously served as an administrator at private independent school Hawaii Preparatory Academy (2021-2023), interim principal of Proctor Jr./Sr. High School (2020-2021) superintendent of the Universal American School-Kuwait (2018-2020), superintendent of the Addison Northwest (Vt.) School District (2014-2018), superintendent of the Orleans Southwest, Vt., School District (2010-2014), assistant superintendent of the South Burlington, Vt., School District (2004-2010), co-chief of instruction/special education director for the Chittenden Central, Vt., School District (1999-2004), according to her LinkedIn page.
Prior to that she was a special educator and elementary school teacher.
In a letter to the Vermont House Education Committee in 2014, she wrote, “I have a passion and commitment to improving the outcomes of all students in our public educational institutions. It is the most important work we can do to prepare our students for a different future while keeping in mind these students will make significant contributions in improving our world.”
Canning holds advanced degrees in special education and school leadership from the University of Hartford, the University of Phoenix, and the University of Vermont.
In their statement, the Littleton School Board said, “A mother of three grown sons, and proud grandmother to four grandchildren, Ms. Canning has a passion for travel, reading, sports, the outdoors and eating good food.”
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Canning to our District, and are confident that her leadership and direction, coupled with the skill, dedication and determination of our administrators, faculty and staff, will drive our District forward and help ensure the flourishing of our students.”
“As you come to know Ms. Canning, you will find that her genuine interest, excitement and commitment to students, to education, and to Littleton are infectious and will set the right tone for the academic year as we face whatever the next several months may have in store for us.”
