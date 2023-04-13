Cannon Announces Closing Date, Jay To Continue Through End of Month Apr 13, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Cannon Mountain #filephoto Buy Now Cannon Mountain #filephoto Buy Now Cannon Mountain #filephoto Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The slopes are shutting down.Cannon Mountain will close for the season on Sunday, April 16, the state-owned ski area announced this week. Meanwhile, Jay Peak expects to remain open through the last week of April, according to the resort web site.Burke Mountain, Bretton Woods have already ended ski and ride operations. 