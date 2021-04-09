It’s last call for skiers and snowboarders.
Bretton Woods and Cannon Mountain will close with a final day of skiing on Sunday, April 11.
Skiers should expect spring conditions this weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Due to warmer weather, trail counts have dropped. On Friday, Cannon had 38 of 97 trails open, with 5 of its 11 lifts operating. Bretton Woods reported 13 of 63 trails and 1 of 10 lifts.
Elsewhere, Jay Peak plans to remain open through April 25 and Burke Mountain has already closed for the season.
Despite ongoing vaccinations, COVID-19 skiing policies and procedures remain in effect.
For more information or to purchase day passes visit cannonmt.com, brettonwoods.com and jaypeakresort.com.
