FRANCONIA, NH — Cannon Mountain will honor members of the nation’s military on Sunday, Jan. 23 with Military Appreciation Day, the third such event to be held at Cannon in the past four years.
The event is being held in conjunction with the Azimuth Check Foundation. This nonprofit organization helps injured warriors achieve wellness in an atmosphere of camaraderie by providing veterans with challenging and rewarding events.
“Franconia Notch State Park was dedicated as an everlasting memorial to New Hampshire’s wartime veterans, so we’re proud to continue the tradition of honoring those from New Hampshire and the entire country who have served,” said Cannon Mountain General Manager John DeVivo.
All United States active duty, retired, reserve and veteran members of all military branches are eligible for a free lift ticket and can receive a 50 percent discount on tickets for up to three immediate family members during the event. The formal portion of the event begins at 12:30 p.m., but military members are welcome to arrive early if they wish to ski and ride prior to the planned activities.
Throughout the day in the base area, there will be a giant U.S. flag on display, hung from a ladder truck provided by the Franconia Fire Department. There will also be a 10th Mountain Division tent with information on its history; an Azimuth Check Foundation booth that will hold an auction for a ski chair; and a Black Hawk helicopter, on display pending weather conditions.
Other events will feature a flag parade representing all military branches, the national anthem led by the Profile High School Choir, Pledge of Allegiance, White Mountains Regional High School JROTC Color Guard presentation, and remarks from DeVivo, Azimuth Check Foundation chairperson and co-founder, Eric Furey, and NH Executive Councilor Joe Kenney.
