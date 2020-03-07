Cannon Mountain Bomb Threat Case:Woman Held In Jail Files Second Federal Lawsuit

Grace Woodham, with attorney Sheldon Mirkin, her defense counsel at her June 2019 hearing at Grafton Superior Court. Woodham has recently filed a second federal lawsuit, this one against the New Hampshire Department of Safety, alleging civil rights violations. (File photo)

After turning her sights on the Grafton County House of Corrections and filing a federal civil rights lawsuit, the woman arrested last year in the Cannon Mountain bomb threat case is now taking on the New Hampshire Department of Public Safety’s bomb squad, which she is suing in federal court for alleged violations of her due process rights.

In her case at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire, Grace Woodham, 30, of Center Conway, who was arrested in 2019 on charges of stalking a Franconia couple, planting two improvised explosive devices in their cars and one in the court building where they took out a restraining order, and threatening to blow up Cannon Mountain Ski Area, where one of the victims works, wrote that she’s been incarcerated “over bad science.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments