Franconia Notch’s own Cannon Mountain is one of twelve independent ski areas featured in a new short film that debuted on Oct. 19: “In Pursuit of Soul” celebrates independent resorts across the country, including the workers and owners who make them tick.
The thirty-minute film — available for free online — was made by action sports media company Teton Gravity Research in an effort supported by Indy Pass, a multi-mountain pass that features two-plus days at over 70 independent ski areas all over the world.
“Our fiercely independent mountains are incredibly diverse but all have one thing in common — they offer smaller crowds, lower costs and welcoming authentic vibes,” reads a note on Indy Pass’ website.
The state-owned Cannon Mountain, whose first season as an Indy Pass-accepting resort was last winter, as well as Black Mountain in Jackson, N.H., Bolton Valley Resort in Bolton, Vt., and Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry, Vt., are all featured in some way in the film. Jay Peak and Waterville Valley, two independent resorts not featured, are also a part of the Indy Pass program.
“Our first season with the Indy pass was a great success,” said Gregory Keeler, Director of Sales & Marketing for Cannon, on Thursday. “The pass really encourages skiers and riders to travel and visit multiple areas, which is great for our local communities and winter tourism in New Hampshire. We had guests from 30 different states and the second-highest visits in the country, so we’re excited about another season with Indy and to welcome more new skiers to Cannon and the Granite State.”
According to “In Pursuit of Soul,” by 1970, there were over 1,000 independent mountain resorts across the country.
In 2021, the number of ski areas has shrunk below 400, with most corporately owned.
“This is the story of 12 of these surviving independent mountain resorts and why we need these places not only to survive but to thrive,” reads a slide at the beginning of the film.
While the first rope tow in the United States began operation in 1934, Cannon Mountain’s aerial tramway was first envisioned by a member of the U.S. Olympic Ski Team in 1933 and Black Mountain opened its doors in 1935.
Shots of Cannon’s slopes feature throughout the film, with several comments from General Manager John “J.D.” DeVivo as well as a note on the history of skiing from Jeff Leich, Executive Director of the New England Ski Museum in Franconia.
Ski area owners and workers featured in the film highlight the family-oriented nature of their independent resorts, saying that their mountains aren’t set up to be intimidating, rather their goal is to be accessible for people at all levels of snow-sport skill.
“Teton Gravity Research typically films on big mountains and exotic destinations,” notes a press release about the new film. “But In Pursuit of Soul highlights the media company’s ability to deliver the rich storytelling of independent resorts in a beautiful way.”
According to the press release, “big corporate ski resorts are pricing out large portions of skiers and snowboarders, making these more affordable mountains even more vital. However, with the global pandemic, skyrocketing real estate prices, and worker shortages, life as an independent operator becomes a lot more difficult. These smaller resorts must remain diligent and scrappy.”
The film laments the demise of former independent ski areas such as Mount Whittier in Ossipee and highlights important details of others still in operation — Bolton Valley boasts President Lindsay DesLauriers, one of two female ski area presidents in the country.
The film can be viewed for free at tgrtv.tetongravity.com
