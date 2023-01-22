FRANCONIA — On Sunday, Military Appreciation Day was back at Cannon Mountain Ski Area.
“Let’s hear it for all of American’s finest,” John DeVivo, general manager of Cannon Mountain Ski Area and Franconia Notch State Park, said to cheers at the base of the slopes behind Peabody Lodge.
The day that first launched several years go offers free lift tickets for all U.S. active duty, retired, reserve, and veterans of all branches of the military.
For 2023, it featured a Blackhawk helicopter from the New Hampshire Army National Guard, a history of the Army’s Mountain Division in the division’s tent, information on the Azimuth Check Foundation, whose volunteer members conceived of the special day, a flag parade, a color guard presentation from members of the White Mountains Regional High School Jr. ROTC, remarks from special guests, a playing of the National Anthem, and a firing of the Cannon Mountain cannon.
The flag parade was performed on skis by active members of the military and veterans.
It included active Army Staff Sgt. Devon Dohrman bearing the Army flag, veteran Navy Petty Officer Third Class Bruce Boyer bearing the Navy flag, veteran Air Force Sgt. Tony Janco bearing the Air Force flag, active Marine Private First Class Jeremy Weir bearing the Marines flag, retired Coast Guard commander Rick Christofferson bearing the Coast Guard flag, veteran Marine Cpl. Leo Costantino bearing the POW flag, and veteran Navy Petty Officer Rick Page bearing the law enforcement and first responder flag.
Holding the U.S. flag was Matt Marcotte, of Bethlehem, a racer and coach with Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country.
“Let’s give it up for these active, retired, reserve and veteran U.S. military members,” said DeVivo. “This day is very special to me personally. I have the good fortune of being the general manager at Cannon Mountain and Franconia Notch State Park. My brother is a retired veteran … Many, many, many thanks to all of our military personnel, all of our first responders out there.”
The catalyst behind Military Appreciation Day was Bethlehem resident and retired Army Sgt. Dave Marcotte, a director and co-founder of the all-volunteer Azimuth Check Foundation, whose mission is to help injured veterans achieve wellness by providing them with challenging and rewarding athletic events that include hiking, mountaineering, rock climbing, ice climbing, snowshoe hiking, tournaments, and more.
“I want to thank everyone for coming out again this year,” said Marcotte. “We have a raffle inside the Peabody Lodge and all the money that is raised will continue to help our veterans that we service every year.”
Eric Furey, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, is also an initiator of Military Appreciation Day.
He thanked DeVivo and the staff at Cannon for helping to make the day become a reality.
“We started pre-COVID and took a hiatus, but now we’re back in gear and every year it’s growing,” said Furey. “We established military appreciation to bring awareness of veterans and our first responders.”
Because of medical advances, more and more injured veterans are brought home, and while the injuries don’t go away after the wars do, an effort needs to be made to get veterans struggling with emotional and physical trauma, whether they are active duty or retired, outside and active, he said.
“Doing something in the four seasons of New England, that’s what Azimuth Check’s all about,” said Furey. “We help heroes find their way by providing injured warriors year-round athletic activities.”
District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, a veteran Marine lieutenant colonel, said, “It’s good to see freedom-loving Americans out here who are supporting our veteran community on Military Appreciation Day.”
“As a veteran amongst other veterans, we all ask one thing — that you remember us and you don’t forget our veterans who were abroad,” said Kenney. “We’ve got 11 combatant commands across the globe, from the Middle East, Far East, North America, Central and South America, Europe, Africa. They’re doing their chores and their duty every day to protect our freedoms and our rights … We have people in our state who have been deployed across the globe wearing the uniform. Our state supports veterans.”
In Franklin, several million dollars is being invested in a veterans campus that will take care of veterans in a recreational and respite setting, he said.
“It’s one of a kind around the nation, it’s here in New Hampshire, and our veterans’ community is going to support it, as we support our National Guard members who deploy, as we support our veterans’ home down in Tilton, our other home in Manchester, as we support our veterans’ state cemetery,” said Kenney. “If you want to get involved and help a veteran or you are a veteran, help out with your local veterans service organization because they are the ones we need to rely on to take care of veterans. I want to thank everyone for coming out on this beautiful day here at Cannon Mountain.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.