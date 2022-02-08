Cannon Mountain Seeks Public Input On Future Of Tram

The Aerial Tramway, which takes seven minutes to reach the 4,080-foot top of Cannon Mountain, reopened to visitors this year in May 2021 after a year-and-a-half closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy photo Greg Keeler / Cannon Mountain)
CONCORD, NH — The Division of Parks and Recreation is hosting a public information and comment session on what the future holds for the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway in Franconia Notch at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18 at the Peabody Lodge, Cannon Mountain Ski Area.
The session will start with a presentation by agency staff to provide background information, current status of the Tramway, and possible options for the state to consider moving forward. After the presentation there will be time for questions and comments from the public. Those unable to attend in person are invited to review the presentation at nhstateparks.org/news-events/improving-state-parks. Comments and questions can be submitted to, TramComments@dncr.nh.gov or nhparks@dncr.nh.gov by March 1.
In June of 1938, the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway was dedicated as the first in North America. Tram II was licensed in February 1980. The tram services ski area clientele 3-4 days per week, providing access to Cannon’s 4,080’ summit.
“After 40 years the primary systems such as the cars themselves, the hanger arms, the carriage trolleys, the electromechanical componentry, the motor and braking systems need to be replaced,” said Brent Wucher of the Parks & Rec public information office. “Each of these systems has an estimated remaining lifespan of 3-5 years.”
NH State Parks has agreed to follow the Franconia town ordinance requiring face coverings, so masks will be required. The numbers of attendees will be limited by the state’s life safety code.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.