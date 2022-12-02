Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire’s only state-owned ski area, kicks off its winter season on Saturday.
The resort will open with with top-to-bottom access along eight trails (Tramway, Upper Cannon, Big Link, Easy Link, Missing Link, Spookie, Upper Gremlin and Lower Cannon) served by the Peabody Express Quad and Cannonball Quad.
Lifts begin running at 8:30 a.m.
According to a Cannon Mountain press release, “Snowmaking will continue around the clock as temps allow and it looks good right into Friday night. Weather may be a bit variable for Saturday, but we’ll get right back to snowmaking after that system moves through.”
The following are just some of the ski area’s general rule and policy updates for the 2022-23 season.
TICKETING: Cannon Mountain encourages guests to pre-buy lift tickets this winter.
The first time someone buys a day pass they will be issued a re-loadable RFID card, good for the season. It costs a one-time fee of $5.
The ski area will offer a New Hampshire resident discount on Wednesdays.
BUILDING OCCUPANCY: This season Cannon Mountain will will operate at normal building occupancy with the exception of the Tram Summit building which will operate at 50 percent occupancy for water conservation purposes.
PERSONAL ITEMS STORAGE: Personal items may be brought into lodges to change but may not be left inside buildings. Bags, shoes and personal belongings must be stored in outdoor cubbies, personal vehicles, or using the bag check service. Unattended items will be removed.
AERIAL TRAMWAY: The Aerial Tramway will operate weekends and holiday periods with an occupancy of 50 people per trip.
UPHILL SKINNING: Uphill skinning will be permitted only during open hours, with a day pass, on the condition a route is open. “Skinning only” tickets will not be available.
SNOWSPORTS SCHOOL & EQUIPMENT RENTAL: Online reservations will be required for snowsports school and equipment rental.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.