While lift tickets at some ski areas throughout the country have risen significantly, the state-owned Cannon Mountain’s winter 2021-2022 prices — when purchased in advance — will be the same as last winter.
On Nov. 19, the N.H. legislature’s fiscal committee unanimously approved Cannon Mountain’s fee package for the winter season, which sets their typical advance purchase price at $89 for an adult lift ticket, if bought in advance. The same-day purchase price will now be $10 more, which is “consistent with ski and outdoor recreation industry standards.”
Most regular lift tickets — except the N.H. senior midweek ticket, which continues to be free — will have the same $10 surcharge for same-day purchases. The ski area and state park will also continue the use of their online reservation system, first implemented last year.
“I know [they’re gonna be] out there sweating bullets on a Friday at 11:30 p.m. — because it’s either going to snow two feet tomorrow or rain two inches,” said John DeVivo, Cannon’s General Manager, on Nov. 8 at the Cannon Mountain Advisory Commission (CMAC) meeting. “We’re directing everything toward predominantly online sales on the weekends and holidays as a way to manage our crowds and understand fully what’s we’ve got coming at us.”
Those visiting Franconia Notch State Park’s summer attractions — the Flume Gorge and the Aerial Tram — next year will also see a $3 fee for same-day ticket sales.
Members of the fiscal committee remarked that the paperwork provided by the Division of Parks and Recreation was a “good example of a thorough explanation and job well done.”
Reservation System: Mainly Pros, A Few Cons
At the same CMAC meeting, the director of the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation, Phil Bryce, praised the reservation system and related timed entry system in operation at the Flume Gorge.
DeVivo — also the general manager of Franconia Notch State Park — explained that, at the Flume, the administration looked back over the past few years and saw that peak volume was 2,500 people showing up on a given day … but “they were all showing up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.”
This summer, the same amount of timed entry tickets were spread out over the eight-hour day, which DeVivo said “worked magically” and provided a better visitor experience.
DeVivo detailed for the CMAC that, while the parks were able to serve slightly fewer people due to the pandemic, slightly higher ticket prices with advance reservations worked well and revenue was not far off 2019’s numbers.
“Keep in mind that 100 percent occupancy on the tram is not the greatest experience,” added Bryce, stressing the need to balance the quality of the experience with cost and accessibility.
Cannon will continue to manage ticket sales, especially on weekends and holidays.
“We’re not really restricting capacity, but managing occupancy,” said DeVivo. “Really, it’s about the people’s experience.”
DeVivo reported that “hiking use continued to boom” during the summer season.
“And the ethnicity and cultural diversity is starting to change dramatically,” he said. “That’s great because we need some new constituencies to get up here and explore the natural world … we’re starting to see that.”
Bryce did note a downside to the reservation system that he had mostly seen in play at the beaches on the N.H. seacoast.
“At Wallis Sands, some folks will buy as many tickets as they could — a whole bunch of days — so they could be sure to get in when they wanted to … because they could afford to,” he explained. “And the woman who got a $100 ticket for illegal parking at Odiorne [Point State Park] and said ‘eh, it’s just the cost of going for a hike.’”
Earlier this year, Bryce said that his division was at work on a policy that would charge for parking at Lafayette Place and the Falling Waters/Old Bridle Path trailhead when the state’s hiker shuttle was running. Earlier this month, Bryce said that proposal is still moving forward, but has yet to reach the fiscal committee.
“Things come up, but we really don’t want to buy tickets unless they have an intention of using it,” Bryce clarified at the CMAC meeting. “We would prefer for those who probably won’t come to let someone actually have a chance to get on the mountain.”
Labor Shortage
As in much of the country, DeVivo said that, while he couldn’t be prouder of state park’s and Cannon’s employees, the labor shortage “is certainly challenging and very real.”
DeVivo told the CMAC that, this summer, there were zero applications for their trail crew. To manage, Cannon contracted out to a “decidedly non-local migrant worker force.”
“They were great: you show them exactly where to go, what to do, you don’t have to show them how to do it … they just get it done,” he said. The contracted crew covered 108 acres in 10 days at the cost of $240 per acre — money that DeVivo said “couldn’t have been better spent.”
“Everybody here at the ski area was amazed at how well they did,” he said. “And it allowed our trail crew boss to delve a lot more into signage and snow-making stuff.”
Bryce explained to the commission that, throughout the park system, they are having to contract work out because they don’t pay high enough wages.
“Higher wages for people on the ground are reflected in the contract … that’s the only way we can pay closer to market rates,” he said, noting that sometimes this was a good arrangement, however — for some positions — the parks division much prefers having more control.
DeVivo said that there was a definite shortage of third-shift snowmaking going into the winter and that several higher-ups would definitely be spending some time filling in there.
Progress On Wage Adjustments
The fiscal committee also unanimously approved an increased expense budget for Cannon Mountain, offset mainly by the increase in ticket costs and increase in volume. The area is currently sitting on a $1.03 million net positive.
Within the state park system, there has been some “shifting and realigning” of positions, including some wage increases.
“We did a review of staff pay and we have park managers managing multi-million-dollar things and making half of what they should be,” said Bryce.
Bryce also noted a problem Cannon faces due to their status as a state-run entity that they are looking into: they cannot operate outside of state work experience requirements.
“Our people work a season and they kill themselves for however many months, but they don’t get credit for working a [full] year,” he said.
This means that some may have several seasons of experience and be “more than capable” of working in a manager role, but cannot because of the requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.