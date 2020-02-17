PITTSBURG — A Conservation Officer on snowmobile patrol encountered the scene of a single-vehicle snowmobile crash on Trail 142 in the area of Spooner Hill in Pittsburg, N.H., at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

The injured operator of the snowmobile was identified as Jessica Beaulieu, 46, of Canterbury. Investigation at the scene indicated that Beaulieu lost control of the snowmobile she was operating while negotiating a series of corners. The machine traveled a short distance into the soft snow off the right edge of the trail where it struck a tree, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury.

