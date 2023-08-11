ST. JOHNSBURY — A ribbon-cutting celebration was held on Thursday to signal the official opening of the Northern Counties Health Care Northern Express Care Clinic in the former Caplan’s Army Store building.
Staff at the clinic welcomed the first patients on Friday morning into the renovated space that features an all-new interior, converted from a wide-open floor space – used for decades to feature the Caplan’s store merchandise – into walled offices, treatment rooms and a large waiting room highlighted by a wall dedicated to the building’s past.
Thursday’s celebration was well-attended as a crowd of people gathered outside the building at 457 Railroad St. to witness the ribbon-cutting and hear remarks from several people. Inside was a reception with food and beverages and a chance for people to take a tour of the space that was extensively renovated in under six months by Barnet-based Graves Builders.
The clinic is a partnership between NCHC and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, which first collaborated on a downtown St. Johnsbury express care clinic in November 2020 further south on Railroad Street at the intersection with Eastern Avenue.
The partners said the clinic brought convenient downtown health care and reduced the number of people going to the NVRH Emergency Department. They said it became apparent that the space they were in was too small.
The Caplan’s building became available when owner David Caplan decided to close the long-time clothing and footwear store on Dec. 31, 2020. NCHC bought the building in October 2021 and decided 13 months later to renovate the space and relocate the clinic there. It provides nearly double the amount of space.
“This is an accomplishment for our community,” said Michael Costa, CEO of NCHC. “We started with a simple idea that health care should be available when people need it, not just Monday through Friday in our offices, and that vision has come to life in Northern Express Care.”
He said the renovation was designed to create a space designed to meet health care needs while honoring the past use of the building as a popular retail store.
The hallway and rooms have signage that was part of Caplan’s Army Store. There are framed photos of the store and its employees. A wall in the waiting room is an eye-catching tribute to the past. Large letters spelling out Caplan’s that for years served as the dominant exterior sign appear on the wall above a large backdrop of images of old newspaper Caplan’s Army Store advertisements. Arranged on that are multiple panels sharing historical details and pictures. One panel is dedicated to the memory of Caplan’s employee Gary Ely, who worked for nearly 70 years at the store. When it closed, Ely, who died in August 2022 at 85, couldn’t stay away so he continued to go to the store and sit and visit with people. Even after NCHC bought the building, Ely was allowed and encouraged to continue his routine.
“We could not be more pleased and honored to honor the tradition of the Caplan’s building and to return it to service to the community that’s loved it so much,” said Costa. “You’ll find we’ve done our best to merge the needs of the community today with the history and tradition of this building over many years.”
Also addressing the group was Vermont’s Commissioner of Health Dr. Mark Levine who said he was happy to make the trip to St. Johnsbury. He said that the last time he came to town to address a group of people about a downtown building was anything but celebratory.
“Early in my service in 2017, I came to St. Johnsbury with the express goal of closing down a building,” he said.
It was a state office building at the corner of Pearl Street and Eastern Avenue that was deemed unfit for occupancy due to contamination in the soil that was impacting air quality.
“Today, I get to open up a building on a day that’s filled with hope and celebration and anticipation,” he said.
Dr. Levine highlighted the important role the express clinic has in taking the pressure off the NVRH ER. It’s helped reduce ER visits by 37 percent.
“That’s a real tangible manifestation of a great collaborative relationship with the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital,” he said.
“Now this facility is going to really help connect patients with primary care providers on site and open the door to engagement and not just urgently needed health care but in prevention, our best tool in fighting the epidemic of chronic disease, which cost the most of every health care dollar we spend.”
The event was also a time to celebrate for Catamount Arts, which will be NCHC’s first tenant in a space that it purposely carved out in the building design to serve the needs of a community partner.
Jody Fried, Catamount’s executive director, addressed the crowd, expressing a bit of irony in the moment related to Dr. Levine’s comments. It was air quality concerns that brought the doctor to town several years ago to evict state office workers, and it is the same air quality concerns that brought Catamount Arts to the Caplan’s building.
The Catamount headquarters building is temporarily off-limits while underground contamination causing air quality issues is addressed there.
Catamount recognized a need to have a presence downtown and applied to serve as the first NCHC tenant.
“We are so grateful to be selected to have this opportunity,” said Fried.
The mingle and tour time of the event gave celebrants a chance to enjoy some refreshments and check out the new spaces for both Catamount Arts and NCHC.
Health care provider Kelli Moylan, who started working at the express clinic in March 2021, was on-site during the open house, guiding people through the space and answering questions. She said she is happy to be in a larger space that benefits the patients and the staff.
“I am so excited to have this as our new space,” she said.
Moylan was part of the express team who quickly relocated operations from the former clinic space to the new one. To reduce the impact to would-be patients, only two days separated the closing of the old location and the opening of the new one.
Chris Towne, the chief strategy officer for NCHC, credited several people and organizations with helping to bring about the new clinic space, including the Passumpsic Bank, Union Bank and Community National Bank, which each pledged $25,000 to support the renovation. He referenced a wall in the new space that notes the names of every donor who contributed $250 or more.
He thanked NCHC Facilities Director Craig Taylor and general contractor Bill Graves “whose expertise and dedication have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition.” He also expressed gratitude to clinic providers Moylan and Jessica Kirby, along with Practice Manager Lynne Lacourse.
Towne said the success of the project was about the people he named along with an entire community of support.
“Today is not just about bricks and mortar, nor about financial figures,” he said. “It is about the spirit of community, of collaboration, and of a shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of those we serve.”
