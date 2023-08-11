ST. JOHNSBURY — A ribbon-cutting celebration was held on Thursday to signal the official opening of the Northern Counties Health Care Northern Express Care Clinic in the former Caplan’s Army Store building.

Staff at the clinic welcomed the first patients on Friday morning into the renovated space that features an all-new interior, converted from a wide-open floor space – used for decades to feature the Caplan’s store merchandise – into walled offices, treatment rooms and a large waiting room highlighted by a wall dedicated to the building’s past.

