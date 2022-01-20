ST. JOHNSBURY — There’s activity inside the former Caplan’s Army Store on Railroad Street today as Northern Counties Health Care uses the space to test for COVID.
NCHC is relocating its testing operations inside the downtown store space when temperatures dip below zero. Today is one of those days.
“For the sake of staff,” said Brynn Evans, NCHC director of development, marketing & communications, the normal drive-up testing at the NCHC facility on Sherman Drive, is going inside.
The first time Caplan’s was considered for COVID testing was to benefit First Night North when the plan was to celebrate New Year’s Eve with the traditional gatherings for entertainment. Because Catamount Arts was requiring proof of vaccine or a recent negative test, NCHC offered to set up at Caplan’s to help people get a test close to the event date.
When Catamount decided it was better for safety’s sake to cancel the in-person events, NCHC went ahead with the testing anyway, honoring appointments that had already been made, said Evans.
Since then, the space has been used two other times for testing, both last week.
NCHC has owned the former Caplan’s, a near-century-old clothing and footwear destination, since October. It had closed at the end of 2020 after liquidating its merchandise. Officials at NCHC have not shared what they intend to do with the space, and Evans said Thursday that the decision is still in progress.
NCHC continues to allow long-time Caplan’s employee Gary Ely to spend time in the store any day he likes and the windows are decorated through the St. J Art on the Street program.
The acquisition by NCHC is the second downtown property for the organization. Together with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, they have Northern Express Care at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue.
Throughout the Northeast Kingdom, NCHC operates five community health centers, three dental centers, a walk-in primary care location, and a certified home health care & hospice division.
Its COVID testing service at the 161 Sherman Drive parking lot is six days a week. It’s a drive-through opportunity that officials say is busy, and they want to keep the testing opportunity available without freezing the test-takers.
NCHC encourages people to schedule appointments through the Vermont Department of Health, but they’ll take unscheduled drive-ups, or in Caplan’s case, walk-ins.
Those people looking to be tested either by appointment or not at Caplan’s are directed to park in the lot behind the store and enter through the front door. Evans said there is a large indoor area that allows for spacing of the people inside. NCHC also has air filtration units running in the space to help clean the indoor air. She said it’s a quick process for people getting tested. Today the testing is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
NCHC officials said they couldn’t remember how extreme cold testing days were handled last year but suspected the crews worked through it. One of the big differences between last winter and this one is the number of people seeking to be tested. Last year would have allowed for more indoor warming opportunities for the test-takers because they were far less busy compared to this year.
“It was one-half to one-third of what it is now,” said Evans.
Also different this winter are evening testing hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Evans said NCHC will also be increasing take-home antigen testing opportunities. Details are still being worked out by NCHC facilities will soon be in a position to give free antigen test kits.
