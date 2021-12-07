ST. JOHNSBURY — Roughly half of the St. Johnsbury Academy senior class showcased their knowledge of a wide variety of topics Friday with the presentation of their Capstone projects.
One student advocated for financial education. Another senior talked about meditation and how it can help with student stress. There was a presentation on the declining population of freshwater fish and Vermont’s efforts to address the problem. A student talked about the benefits and consequences of legalized sports betting. During his state championship cross-country running season, senior Evan Thornton-Sherman researched and prepared his Capstone on 3D printed prosthesis.
Over a hundred students were slated to deliver their presentations on Friday. Next spring the other half of the senior class will present their Capstone projects.
The experience is an “intellectual crowning achievement,” according to Academy Educator Angela Drew, serving as Capstone chair for the first time.
“I believe that Capstone is an opportunity for students to metaphorically match the graduation cap that they will wear at Commencement with an intellectual crowning achievement that epitomizes their high school experience,” she said in an email.
In normal, non-pandemic years, parents are invited to attend the presentations, which are held at various locations throughout campus. Friday’s presentations were to audiences limited to schoolmates and faculty.
Some venues are large: senior Lauren Girouard gave her presentation on firearm safety education inside the sanctuary at South Church. Other locations were smaller: Shane Thresher, a senior and a volunteer firefighter in Peacham, spoke inside a third-floor Colby Hall classroom about the need for more volunteer firefighters.
“I was very excited to see the range of topics this semester,” said Drew. “Presentations ranged from a variety of topics and disciplines, such as engaging community issues, rebuilding vehicles, rewiring houses, and showcasing art projects.”
Girouard shared two events that inspired her to choose firearm safety for a topic. One of the incidents was from her time helping firearm training at a conservation camp, and she witnessed a girl twice point a rifle in the direction of people. No one was injured, but in her second story of project inspiration, someone was shot. Her uncle, Calvin Noble, was accidentally shot while moose hunting in October 2008. The man who shot him mistook Noble for a bear.
Girouard, daughter of retired state police sergeant, Denis Girouard, said the safe use of a firearm should be lessons taught to everyone, but as it stands only the people who want to use guns for recreational shooting or hunting are learning about safety.
“The only people who learn about firearms are people who want to learn about firearms,” she said.
A knowledge of how to safely handle a gun or be around others who may be handling a gun is important for all, Girouard said, because a person never knows when they might be in a place where there is a firearm.
She met with a state police sergeant and a game warden to talk about the need for firearm safety education. Girouard said she asked State Police Sgt. Eugene Duplissis how soon a person should receive education about gun safety. “He said ‘the younger the better,’” she told her Capstone audience.
Girouard said it was her initial plan to have the safety lesson taught to an Academy health class this semester, but she couldn’t get the timing right. The game warden she had lined up to speak was too busy during the recent hunting season, and when he did have free time, the late semester class schedule was too tight to fit it in.
Dale Urie, health and wellness department chair at the Academy, said Girouard approached him and was supportive of the idea of using class time for firearm safety.
“I feel that education about the topic of firearms and firearm safety is very important for all students and the more information that they have, the safer that they will be and feel if they happen to be around a firearm,” he said in an email.
The plan was to have the lesson be taught to the Health II Life Choices class.
“The way that she would have presented the information was by having the game warden talk about safety, a video and via demonstration (not with an actual firearm, but a model of some sort), would again help students be able to identify safe situations and unsafe situations,” he said.
Even though she couldn’t get into a classroom this semester, Girouard said she prepared the lesson and hopes to find a place to present it in the next semester.
The senior capstone graduation requirement at the Academy was instituted by former headmaster, Tom Lovett. Drew is an advocate. She said the knowledge gained about a chosen topic and the process of acquiring that knowledge are significant benefits to the students as they embark on what’s next in their lives.
