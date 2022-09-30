LYNDONVILLE — A Cabot woman waiting in the McDonald’s Drive Thru line for her order Friday morning was forced to grab her dog and abandon her vehicle as it burst into flames.

Judy Pransky, 75, driving a 2010 Volvo, was in line behind another vehicle that was parked at the food delivery window. The occupants of that vehicle saw smoke and exited their vehicle to alert Pransky to the emergency. They called 9-1-1 and attempts were made to extinguish the flames before Lyndonville firefighters arrived 10 minutes later.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments