Lyndonville firefighters arrive at the scene of a car fire in the drive-thru lane at McDonald's in Lyndonville on Sept. 30, 2022. The car's driver and her dog made it safely out of the vehicle. (Contribute Photo by Tony Collier)
Foam applied by Lyndonville fireifghters coats a Volvo in the Lyndonville McDonald's Drive Thru area on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. A fire ignited in the engine compartment as driver Judy Pransky, 75, of Cabot, was waiting in line to pick up her order. (Photo by Dana Gray)
LYNDONVILLE — A Cabot woman waiting in the McDonald’s Drive Thru line for her order Friday morning was forced to grab her dog and abandon her vehicle as it burst into flames.
Judy Pransky, 75, driving a 2010 Volvo, was in line behind another vehicle that was parked at the food delivery window. The occupants of that vehicle saw smoke and exited their vehicle to alert Pransky to the emergency. They called 9-1-1 and attempts were made to extinguish the flames before Lyndonville firefighters arrived 10 minutes later.
“Two men attempted to extinguish the fire with small fire extinguishers from inside the McDonald’s while onlookers watched the drive-thru become an unexpected campfire roasting the vehicle,” said passerby Tony Collier in an email. He shared several photos and a video of the car burning.
Smoke and steam rising above McDonald’s could be seen miles from the scene. The fire began in the engine compartment, but what caused it to spark was unknown, Pransky said at the scene.
A McDonald’s employee said Friday afternoon that the Drive Thru lane was closed for about an hour to address the emergency and move the destroyed car.
