Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Derby Nov. 29 after a Massachusetts resident drove into the median and rolled her vehicle onto its side. According to a report, Pattama Paengkaew, 34, of Malden, Mass., suffered minor injuries when she lost control of her vehicle, which proceeded to crash and roll.
According to an investigation, the vehicle was traveling too fast for road conditions. Paengkaew was transported to North Country Hospital for treatment.
