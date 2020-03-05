Car Crashes Into Ocean State Job Lot

(Photo by Dana Gray)

A 2019 Ford Escape rests part-way into the Ocean State Job Lot building in St. Johnsbury Center on Thursday, March 5, 2020, after the driver, Melody Fellows Lapierre, of Orleans, accidentally accelerated through the brick wall. The driver, and her dog, Twinkle, were OK in the crash. Additional details can be found in the Friday edition of The Caledonian-Record.

