ST. JOHNSBURY CENTER — An Orleans woman adjusting the tilt of her steering wheel stepped onto her car’s accelerator pedal and crashed through the wall of the Ocean State Job Lot building on Thursday.

Neither Melody Fellows Lapierre, 69, of Orleans, nor her dog “Twinkle” were hurt in the crash early in the afternoon. Fellows Lapierre was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Her airbag did not inflate with the impact.

