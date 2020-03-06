Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
This 2019 Ford Escape rests part-way into the Ocean State Job Lot building in St. Johnsbury Center on Thursday, March 5, 2020, after the driver accidentally accelerated through the brick wall. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Capt. Kevin Montminy stands by at the scene of a car crash at the Ocean State Job Lot. The driver of the vehicle, a 2019 Ford Escape, accidentally accelerated through the wall of the store. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Capt. Kevin Montminy removes a brick from the hood of a car that crashed into the Ocean State Job Lot building on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The driver of the vehicle accidentally accelerated through the wall of the store. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Richard Kahan walks from the Ocean State Job Lot near a car that crashed into the building on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The driver of the vehicle accidentally accelerated through the wall of the store. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Aaron Martin stretches caution tape at the entrance of Ocean State Job Lot near the area where a car had just been reveresed from the wall of the store on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The driver of the vehicle accidentally accelerated through the wall of the store. (Photo by Dana Gray)
An Ocean State Job Lot customer enters the store on Thursday, March 5, 2020, near a 2019 Ford Escape that crashed through the store's wall. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Trooper David Garces walks from the Ocean State Job Lot store near a car crashed through the store's wall on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
An Ocean State Job Lot customer pushes a cart into the store on Thursday, March 5, 2020, near a 2019 Ford Escape that crashed through the store's wall. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY CENTER — An Orleans woman adjusting the tilt of her steering wheel stepped onto her car’s accelerator pedal and crashed through the wall of the Ocean State Job Lot building on Thursday.
Neither Melody Fellows Lapierre, 69, of Orleans, nor her dog “Twinkle” were hurt in the crash early in the afternoon. Fellows Lapierre was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Her airbag did not inflate with the impact.
