ST. JOHNSBURY — A two-car accident at the intersection of Eastern Ave and Main Street Thursday afternoon left one of the vehicles undrivable.
The impact was to the front passenger side of a 2009 Chevy Cobalt being driven south on Main Street by Kaitlyn Savard, 22, of Waterford. Karen Wright, 50, of St. Johnsbury was exiting the post office driveway in her 2013 Jeep when, according to St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson, she didn’t see Savard’s vehicle in time and the impact occurred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.