ST. JOHNSBURY — A two-car accident at the intersection of Eastern Ave and Main Street Thursday afternoon left one of the vehicles undrivable.

The impact was to the front passenger side of a 2009 Chevy Cobalt being driven south on Main Street by Kaitlyn Savard, 22, of Waterford. Karen Wright, 50, of St. Johnsbury was exiting the post office driveway in her 2013 Jeep when, according to St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson, she didn’t see Savard’s vehicle in time and the impact occurred.

