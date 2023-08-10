Car Dealer Manager Facing 15 Criminal Charges
The Orleans Superior Court in Newport City

The general manager of a Newport car dealership is facing 15 criminal charges including felony embezzlement and other automotive crimes.

James L. Royer, 31, of Orleans, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.

