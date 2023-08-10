Car Dealer Manager Facing 15 Criminal Charges

The general manager of a Newport car dealership is facing 15 criminal charges including felony embezzlement and other automotive crimes.
James L. Royer, 31, of Orleans, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Royer worked at Royer’s Auto Sales located at 99 Vermont Route 105 in Newport as general manager and as a record keeper.
Orleans Superior Court
“James L. Royer, acting in his official capacity, collected taxes and fees due to the State of Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV),” wrote DMV investigator Curtis Wilkin in his report. “Royer knowingly failed to forward the collected taxes and fees as required by the statute and converted dealer funds for his own personal use to include making payments on his personally owned vehicle. In addition, Royer forged another person’s name on a vehicle title form without authority to do so and failed to deliver vehicle titles as required by statute.”
Royer has been charged with eight counts of felony embezzlement, one count of felony vehicle-forged papers and misdemeanor charges of failure to deliver title to transferee, three counts of failure to deliver title to DMV and two counts of failure title-other offenses.
The DMV started receiving multiple complaints on July 26, 2022, from customers of Royer’s Auto Sales, which is a state licensed used car dealership.
“It appeared James had utilized dealer funds using Venmo and converted those funds to his own use while vacationing in Florida and again in July and August of 2022,” wrote DMV investigator Wilkin.
Royer faces a possible sentence on all the charges of up to 97 years in prison and $52,000 in fines.
