Car Dealership Embezzler To Refinance Home To Pay $313K Restitution
Buy Now

Tina Fournier, of Colebrook, pictured here during a Coos Superior Court hearing on Thursday, will refinance her house to pay $313,000 in restitution that is required after she announced her intent to plead guilty in August to embezzling more than $300,000 from two Colebrook car dealerships. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

A Colebrook woman who pleaded guilty in August to embezzling more than $300,000 from two Colebrook dealerships she had worked at will refinance her house to pay the $313,000 in restitution required as part of the sentence.

As the formal sentencing nears, prosecutors are requesting that Tina Fournier, 48, pay the full restitution amount first before she begins serving 12 months stand committed in the Grafton County House of Corrections.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments