Car Dealership Embezzler To Refinance Home To Pay $313K Restitution

A Colebrook woman who pleaded guilty in August to embezzling more than $300,000 from two Colebrook dealerships she had worked at will refinance her house to pay the $313,000 in restitution required as part of the sentence.
As the formal sentencing nears, prosecutors are requesting that Tina Fournier, 48, pay the full restitution amount first before she begins serving 12 months stand committed in the Grafton County House of Corrections.
The restitution will come from a lien on her property, though the lien process was not complete by what had been scheduled to be a plea hearing at Coos Superior Court on Thursday, but was postponed.
“The state is unwilling to go forward with the House of Corrections plea unless Mrs. Fournier makes good on the restitution,” Coos County Attorney John McCormick said to Judge Peter Bornstein. “That was contingent on the House of Corrections sentence.”
Currently, there are corresponding civil court actions that are happening, and the consideration given is that Fournier would agree to full restitution and make good on it before entering the jail sentence, he said.
“The basis for that is there is a lien on her property and the satisfaction of that, the value of that, would satisfy the entirety of the restitution, or close to it,” said McCormick. “Given the magnitude of the theft, this is a downward departure in consideration that she would make good on the restitution, given that she has the means and the property to do so. She hasn’t to date. We’re now stuck with this situation where we have this plea hearing followed by a sentencing hearing.”
If Sisti and Fournier are willing to go forward with the plea hearing, it would be understood that the sentence would be subject to change if Fournier does not satisfy the restitution; otherwise, the state is not ready to move forward with the plea, he said.
“We’re expecting to have it paid as quickly as possible,” said Sisti.
The record is clear in the civil matter that Fournier is pursuing the refinancing of the property, he said.
“It’s worth much more than $313,000,” said Sisti. “Their civil lawyer [John Frizzell, of Colebrook] has a lien on that particular property. We’re aware of it. I’ve been in contact with Mr. Frizzell. The documents are ready to go for the release of the lien once the appraisal is complete and the refinancing agreement is done. It doesn’t happen in a week or two. These things take a little bit of time …The security for the $313,000 is the lien on the real estate. There’s no question about it. We’re trying to go through this as quickly as possible. She doesn’t want this thing on her shoulders. She expects to be paying it off in full as soon as she gets the refinancing, and that’s that. I can’t move that any quicker than we’re moving.”
The refinancing will come after the completion of the appraisal, said Sisti, who was ready to go with the plea hearing on Thursday.
“She’s been in touch with two banks to do it and we’re waiting for the appraisal,” he said. “I don’t understand this problem because they have the security. They have real estate. But if the [prosecution wants] to stall it, if they want us to come back, that’s fine, we don’t care … We were willing to enter the pleas and have her leave this courthouse a felon today. But if they want to put it off, that’s fine, too.”
A plea and sentencing hearing has now been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at Coos Superior Court.
On Aug. 30, Fournier announced her intent to plead guilty to two Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three Class A felony counts of credit card fraud, after a grand jury indicted her on the charges in 2022.
During five years ending around December 2021, Fournier stole nearly $350,000 from Noyes Chevrolet and Brooks Chevrolet, through company credit cards to make unauthorized purchases for personal use, including buying merchandise or services from Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Marketplace, local liquor stores, Foxwoods Casino, the Colebrook Country Club, hotels for accommodations, Verizon wireless services and other places.
She also made numerous unauthorized checks and electronic fund transfers from company checking accounts.
The restitution terms require Fournier to pay $53,000 and $9,734 to Marc Bigney, of Brooks Chevrolet, and $231,652 and $18,684 to Don Noyes and Noyes Chevrolet.
She must also issue a public apology to Bigney, Noyes, Daniel Dagesse, and the Brooks Chevrolet and Noyes Chevrolet communities.
Fournier will serve her stand committed time in Grafton County jail because Coos County jail does not have a facility to house women.
Upon release, she will serve three years of probation.
A prison sentence of 3 1/2 to years was suspended on the condition of good behavior and compliance with the terms of the sentence.
In a separate civil matter filed at Coos Superior Court on Aug. 22, Service Federal Credit Union, New Hampshire’s largest credit union, filed a contract collection lawsuit against Tina Fournier and Brandon Fournier.
According to that case, the Fourniers, in July 2021, opened a line of credit with Service Federal, but defaulted on the agreement by failing to make payments and refusing to make them.
Service Federal Credit Union asks the court to require the Fourniers to pay a total balance of $50,108.68, which was due on the agreement, plus costs and attorney’s fees.
