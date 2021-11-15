A Vermont man has been accused of repeatedly stabbing a car with a knife at a Hardwick car dealership over the weekend.
Righley Jones, 20, of Orange, appeared in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday from jail by video wearing a “Safety Smock” used by the Department of Corrections for those who have threatened self-harm. The smock can’t be tied into a knot for self-harm like other clothing.
Jones pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony first-degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct. Jones remains in pre-trial detention after Judge Timothy B. Tomasi ordered that he only be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian under a 24-hour curfew at a court-approved residence.
Caledonia Superior Court
Hardwick Police say they were called to Lamoille Valley Ford in Hardwick at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a male who had threatened two people with a knife and also damaged a vehicle.
Police say that when they arrived on the scene they found Jones on the ground being held by several people including employees of Lamoille Valley Ford.
Police say one of the alleged victims, a 58-year-old woman, told investigators that she and Righley Jones were in her vehicle, with the intention of looking at a car for Jones, when Jones became agitated and started acting out violently.
“Jones exited the vehicle and began yelling at (the alleged victim), who was trying to calm him down. (She) called her husband, to come assist her,” wrote Hardwick Police Sgt. Darin Barber in his report. “During the time (her husband) was trying to calm down Righley, he ran to her and began stabbing the seat and the tire. Righley then charged towards her with the knife and (her husband) was able to take control of Righley and place him on the ground.”
Her husband, who is 62, told police that when he arrived he saw Jones take out a knife, reach into the car and begin stabbing the passenger seat and then the passenger tire.
“(He) intervened and tried to calm Jones down however Jones rushed at him with the knife threatening him,” wrote Sgt. Barber. “Jones then ran back to the car and stabbed the windshield several times…Employees of Lamoille Valley Ford assisted in controlling Jones until the police arrived.”
One of the alleged victims told police Jones is currently homeless.
If convicted of all the charges Jones faces a possible sentence of over 30 years in prison and $51,000 in fines.
