Vermont State Police Trooper Sean Pecuch checks inside a Buick on its roof next to the gas pumps at Pettyco Junction in St. Johnsbury on Saturday morning. The driver of the car, Robert Spicer, 51, of Granby, drove off the road and struck a thick metal bar, protecting the gas pump, which caused the car ro flip.
Car Flips After Striking Metal Bar Protecting Gas Pump
