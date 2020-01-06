Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermont State Police Trooper Sean Pecuch checks inside a Buick on its roof next to the gas pumps at Pettyco Junction in St. Johnsbury on Saturday morning. The driver of the car, Robert Spicer, 51, of Granby, drove off the road and struck a thick metal bar, protecting the gas pump, which caused the car ro flip. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A CALEX rescue member walks Robert Spicer, 51, of Granby, to an ambulance after Spicer crashed the car he was driving near Pettyco Junction in St. Johnsbury early Saturday, Jan. 4, 2010. (Photo by Dana Gray)
An overturned Buick is near the gas pumps at Pettyco Junction in St. Johnsbury on Saturday morning, Jan. 4, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A metal bar near the gas pump at Pettyco Junction is bent toward the pump after being struck by the Buick upside down next to the pumps on Saturday morning, Jan. 4, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A metal bar designed to protect gas pumps from vehicles striking them did its job Saturday morning when an alleged drunk driver lost control of his car, which flipped and crashed into the bar.
A 2006 Buick LaCrosse, driven by Robert Spicer, 51, of Granby, was on its roof near the gas pumps at Pettyco Junction and Spicer had gotten out of the car when emergency crews arrived a few minutes past midnight Saturday. St. Johnsbury firefighters, CALEX ambulance rescuers and Vermont State Police responded. Spicer walked to the ambulance and was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with minor injuries, noted Trooper Sean Pecuch.
