ST. JOHNSBURY — A metal bar designed to protect gas pumps from vehicles striking them did its job Saturday morning when an alleged drunk driver lost control of his car, which flipped and crashed into the bar.

A 2006 Buick LaCrosse, driven by Robert Spicer, 51, of Granby, was on its roof near the gas pumps at Pettyco Junction and Spicer had gotten out of the car when emergency crews arrived a few minutes past midnight Saturday. St. Johnsbury firefighters, CALEX ambulance rescuers and Vermont State Police responded. Spicer walked to the ambulance and was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with minor injuries, noted Trooper Sean Pecuch.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.