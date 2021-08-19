Car Goes Off Road in Concord
Buy Now

A 2008 Toyota Yaris sits off Royalston Rd. in Concord after a Thursday afternoon accident in which, according to Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, Douglas Hodgdon, 22, of Concord lost control of the vehicle on a corner in rainy conditions on the dirt road. There were no injuries. The 3 p.m. mishap was investigated on scene by Deputy Matthew Thomas. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

A 2008 Toyota Yaris sits off Royalston Rd. in Concord after a Thursday afternoon accident in which Douglas Hodgdon, 22, of Concord lost control of the vehicle on a corner in rainy conditions on the dirt road. There were no injuries, Sheriff Trevor Colby said. The 3 p.m. mishap was investigated on scene by Deputy Matthew Thomas. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments