A classic car motors past the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 5 in Barnet on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Jayda Bronson, 16, of Barnet, was driving a Subaru Legacy south on Route 5 when she drifted off the narrow shoulder and struck the ledge along the southbound lane. The car spun before coming to rest in the northbound lane. Bronson, who was wearing a seat belt, was evaluated by CALEX EMTs, who determined she was not hurt.

