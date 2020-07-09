A man from Littleton, N.H. was hurt in a crash on Interstate 91 in Brownington during heavy rain on Wednesday.
Trevor Austin, 19, suffered minor injuries, according to Trooper Ian Alford, when Austin’s vehicle hydroplaned off the road and into a tree. Austin was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle sustained what the trooper called “significant” damage.
Emergency service personnel took Austin to North Country Hospital for treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.