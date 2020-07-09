A man from Littleton, N.H. was hurt in a crash on Interstate 91 in Brownington during heavy rain on Wednesday.

Trevor Austin, 19, suffered minor injuries, according to Trooper Ian Alford, when Austin’s vehicle hydroplaned off the road and into a tree. Austin was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle sustained what the trooper called “significant” damage.

Emergency service personnel took Austin to North Country Hospital for treatment.

