St. Johnsbury Fire Capt. Phil Hawthorne and Firefighter Matthew Jedlick prepare to extinguish the flames on a burning car off Interstate 91 in Waterford on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
WATERFORD — The driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry lost control of the car on Interstate 91, Thursday afternoon, and exited the car as it was burning.
Maya Pierick, 27, of Madison, Wisc., was not injured in the crash nor was she burned by the flames that erupted in her car.
St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Brad Reed, who was the first emergency responder on the scene, said Pierick was fortunate to get out of the vehicle before the flames overtook it. He said as he approached the scene he saw the car engulfed and he feared someone might have been inside. As he got closer, he said, the flames illuminating the cab, showed him that it was empty.
He then met with Pierick who was standing by several passersby who had stopped to see if they could help. She was given a blanket and a pair of Crocs for her feet. A couple of the people gave her some cash since she fled her vehicle so quickly that she left her wallet behind.
Pierick is moving to the area from Wisconsin. Inside the vehicle were many of her possessions. All were consumed by fire. One item in particular was a tough loss for her: a violin she’s had since she was four years old.
Pierick said she lost control of the car and when she tried to correct its path the car left the road. It traveled about 20 yards off the interstate and flattened a sign for Milemarker 127. It then traveled further off the interstate for about 5o yards before coming to rest roughly 50 feet off I91.
Between where the Camry left the interstate and where it struck the mile marker sign there was no evidence of fire. Between the sign and where the car came to rest, the grass appeared burned. Chief Reed speculated that perhaps the impact with the metal sign may have sparked the fire.
St. Johnsbury Fire Capt. Phil Hawthorne and Firefighter Matthew Jedlick extinguished the fire. Waterford firefighters arrived shortly after to assist at the scene. Troopers Tyler Davidson and David Wicks investigated the incident.
