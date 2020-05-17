LYNDONVILLE — The packed parking lot at Lyndon Outing Club didn’t say it all for the birthday person they were honoring.
There were still more greetings, well wishes, and waving by-passers, driving decorated cars, who formed a procession and drove past Agnes Sears’ Hill Street home in Lyndonville. At 95-years-old, the birthday girl was all smiles and couldn’t have been more pleased.
Led by Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris, the parade started from the Outing Club, and as it crested the hill, a smile decorated Agnes’ face when the procession came into view.
A lifelong resident of Lyndonville, Agnes graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1943. She was on the girls basketball team, was class secretary as an alumna, and to this day, this young senior citizen walks three laps a day around her alma mater’s track. “I’m kind of proud of that,” she said with a grin.
She still looks fit enough to ski, but doesn’t. Her house, however, is within sight of the outing club, which is where both she and her kids learned to ski.
“It’s one of the best things that happened to us,” Agnes said. “We bought a house here, and the kids could walk up there to ski. It was wonderful.” Her son, Paul Sears chimed in with how much he and the family liked the outing club. “Every November, during Thanksgiving, it was like a Christmas present,” he recalled. “We used it.”
The whole idea for the car parade came around when the original plan to use the church for the occasion didn’t happen, “so we brought the church to her,” her daughter Marcia Woodall said. Woodall is a Goshen, N.Y. resident.
The church is a big part of Agnes’ life. She was the organist at the Methodist Church for 60 years, “and she still plays hymns, and even the beer barrel polka on the piano,” Marcia said, adding that she and her mom also play duets, both on piano and organ. “She played with many singing groups, and I don’t even know how many weddings she’s played for,” her proud daughter said.
The outpouring of friends and friendship filled Agnes with joy, similar to the outpouring she received as grand marshal of the annual Stars and Stripes parade in 2019.
“I’m a lucky lady,” she said. “I can’t believe all these people came. It’s amazing, and I’ve enjoyed it more than any other birthday I’ve ever had. It makes life worthwhile.”
