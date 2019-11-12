Car Slides Off Barnet Road During Snowfall

Rescue workers stand on the side of Comerford Dam Road in Barnet on Monday evening next to a car that slid off the road and partially down an embankment. Trees kept the vehicle from rolling all the way down the steep hill. Trooper David Garces said Jenna Quimby, 18, Barnet, was driving when she lost control of the car on the snow-covered road. Quimby and a passenger were checked for minor injuries by CALEX personnel.
