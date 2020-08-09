ORLEANS — Police are looking for the people who allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of Maplefields convenience store Aug. 7.

At 5:40 p.m. on that date State Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Maplefields of Orleans. The victim, Joshua McAllister, 31, of Barton, advised he was giving a ride to two males and made a quick stop at Maplefields.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments