A man walking across a Wells River street on Tuesday was struck by a vehicle.

William OMalley, 77, of Wells River, suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to a state police report from Trooper Luke Rodzel.

The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Main Street and Railroad Street. Trooper Rodzel noted that Clarence Slater, 77, of Wells River, was driving a 2006 Chevy Aveo and had stopped on Railroad Street. He then drove ahead to make a turn onto Main Street and the car hit OMalley who was walking across. Troopers believe that the glare from the sun may be a contributing factor in the crash.

OMalley was taken to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., for treatment. The car’s windshield was broken.

Trooper Rodzel stated the crash remains under investigation.

