A man walking across a Wells River street on Tuesday was struck by a vehicle.
William OMalley, 77, of Wells River, suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to a state police report from Trooper Luke Rodzel.
The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Main Street and Railroad Street. Trooper Rodzel noted that Clarence Slater, 77, of Wells River, was driving a 2006 Chevy Aveo and had stopped on Railroad Street. He then drove ahead to make a turn onto Main Street and the car hit OMalley who was walking across. Troopers believe that the glare from the sun may be a contributing factor in the crash.
OMalley was taken to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., for treatment. The car’s windshield was broken.
Trooper Rodzel stated the crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.