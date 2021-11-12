A St. Johnsbury man accused of deliberately hitting a homeless man with his car over a drug deal gone bad has been wanted in the state of Florida for several years.
Ryan M. Hayes, 33, who appeared in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday with a large 5-point star tattoo visible on his chest, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault, unlawful mischief and leaving the scene of a crash. Hayes was then ordered held on $10,000 bail by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski told the court during the hearing that Hayes and his co-defendant girlfriend, Savannah Cole, 27, relocated to Vermont just as the Florida arrest warrant was being issued.
Caledonia Superior Court
“In 2016, Mr. Hayes failed to appear on a Florida felony charge and later on in 2017 the state of Florida issued a warrant for Mr. Hayes,” said Zaleski. “It appears from connecting the dots that it was around about that time the two of them then came here to the Vermont area…That warrant is still active. We’re in the process of confirming whether or not it would be an extraditable warrant.”
The state says Hayes has a criminal record that includes convictions in Florida for fraud, possession of a controlled substance, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, grand theft and burglary.
Cole also pleaded not guilty to the same set of charges and was ordered held on $5,000 bail. Zaleski told the court that Cole has a “fairly healthy Florida record” including convictions for smuggling contraband into a detention facility and grand theft.
According to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray, Hayes and Cole allegedly chased down Donald Hitman, 38, in separate vehicles in the parking lot of Jack’s Laser Car Wash at 215 Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury after a failed drug deal.
Police have security video of the alleged incident which shows a person walking through the parking lot when a silver 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer suddenly enters the lot and narrowly misses hitting the pedestrian who starts running but is then quickly hit by a white 2017 Ford Explorer which entered the lot at a high rate of speed.
The pedestrian was then driven into the wall of a nearby wooden building by the SUV.
Police say Cole was driving the silver car and Hayes was driving the white SUV and that after Hitman was struck they both exited their vehicles and went after him on foot.
“They dragged Hitman out from between the Explorer and the building by his backpack and then stole $200 from him,” wrote Capt. Gray in his report.
Hitman, who was heavily bruised and cut after being hit, later told police that things went bad after he tried to purchase drugs from Cole.
“Hitman admitted to Lt. (Mark) Bickford that he had met Cole to acquire drugs,” wrote Capt. Gray. “Hitman said they (Cole) had agreed to a price prior to meeting but once they met Cole tried to up the price so Hitman didn’t want it and attempted to leave when the above incident occurred.”
Police say both vehicles were quickly located on the upper Pearl Street Parking Lot near The Republican Block apartment building at 48 Eastern Avenue where Hayes and Cole reside.
“The white Explorer had extensive damage to the driver’s side front end to include some wood siding from the building embedded into the vehicle,” wrote Capt. Gray.
Hayes admitted to police that his car did hit the building but he denied hitting Hitman.
“Hayes said it had nothing to do with drugs and he doesn’t do or sell drugs,” wrote Capt. Gray.
Hayes is being held in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. Cole is being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Both Hayes and Cole are facing possible sentences of up to 25 years in prison and $23,000 in fines if convicted.
