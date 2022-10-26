Two candidates are running for the office of Caledonia County Sheriff.
Republican James Hemond from Waterford and Independent Joel M. Pierce from Danville.
They are both former members of the St. Johnsbury Police Department with years of law enforcement experience and both have strong ties to the community. But they have each taken very different paths in their law enforcement careers and have very different goals if elected as Sheriff in November.
Hemond currently serves as Chief Deputy of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department while Pierce is a Detective with the Barre City Police Department.
Capt. James Hemond - Republican
James Hemond previously worked as a patrol officer with the St. Johnsbury Police Department and Lyndonville Police Department and has been a member of the sheriff’s department for 17 years.
“I have acquired a broad and extensive working knowledge of the operations of the Department, to include operating on a fiscally sound budget,” said Hemond in his email response. “I am the candidate that is most invested, committed and acquainted with the county to best serve its needs into the future. I will serve everyone - people of ALL backgrounds and of ALL views.”
Hemond also serves on the Board of Directors for Northeast Kingdom Human Services and as a local school board member currently serving on the Caledonia Cooperative Unified School District board and the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union board. He’s also a certified firearms instructor and field training officer and is an instructor for the Vermont Police Academy.
Hemond said his goal, if elected Sheriff in November, will be to hire more police officers so the sheriff’s department can increase its services to the community.
“My first priority as Sheriff is to aggressively hire deputies to return staffing levels to years prior which will enable the Department to increase and return services to Caledonia County,” said Hemond. “The Department’s roster is at its lowest level in years, which has greatly diminished the Department’s ability to serve the community as it should. It has been frustrating and disappointing for me to watch the Department’s presence and services decrease.”
Hemond said that since he began his campaign for Sheriff there has been a renewed interest from community members who want to work for the sheriff’s department.
“With an increase in deputies I will return to providing our small towns the amount of patrols they need, return security services to our NVRH community, return drug education programs to our youth and community, return animal control, and return coverage to the Caledonia County Fair,” said Hemond.
“My extensive experience and knowledge performing every task, function and role within the department enables me as Sheriff to perform any duty needed to support the department and my staff with confidence,” said Hemond.
Det. Joel M. Pierce - Independent
Joel Pierce started his public service career at the age of 16 when he began volunteering for the Danville Fire Department and Danville Rescue. He later became employed at CALEX Ambulance Service as an Emergency Medical Technician and worked at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit prior to his decision to become a law enforcement officer.
“I have received a lot of specialized training and have been assigned to the Washington County Special Investigations Unit investigating sex crimes and crimes against children,” said Pierce in his email response. “I am also a task force investigator for the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force…I also investigate other major crimes in Barre City to include financial crimes, narcotics investigations, homicides, etc.”
Pierce worked for St. Johnsbury Police, Berlin Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department before joining Barre City Police in 2014. He has worked as a Taser instructor, Field Training Officer, Datamaster Supervisor and Domestic Violence instructor. Pierce also attended “SWAT” (Special Weapons And Tactics) school.
If elected as Sheriff in November, Pierce said he has a plan to support local law enforcement agencies in the fight against drugs.
“Our current systems in place are struggling to control the issue,” said Pierce. “I believe in treatment, yet I also believe in accountability and upholding our laws…Safe streets and neighborhoods should be an overall and exigent goal for all law enforcement.”
Pierce said he also has a plan to run the Sheriff’s Department in a fiscally responsible way.
“I will work with partners in the community to generate sufficient revenues for the department without the need to rely on additional taxpayer support,” said Pierce.
Pierce said he also wants to build networks to support local law enforcement and other agencies such as the Child Advocacy Center, Department of Children and Families and Umbrella. His other goals include protecting individual freedoms, ensuring that politics stay out of law enforcement and working together to address the unique needs of each community.
“I will be focused on ensuring the office carries out its mission to serve and protect ALL citizens, regardless of political and other personal values,” said Pierce.
