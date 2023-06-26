Carey & Main Mural Approved On Railroad Street
Buy Now

A family walks past a Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury building on Friday, June 16, 2023 that is owned by David and Anita Roth. They currenly have a permit request with the town to add signage across the front of the building and a painted mural along the side. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The St. Johnsbury Development Review Board approved a request by David and Anita Roth to paint a mural along the side of their business at 443 Railroad Street.

The board voted 3-1 in favor of the project.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments