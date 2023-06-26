Carey & Main Mural Approved On Railroad Street

A family walks past a Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury building on Friday, June 16, 2023 that is owned by David and Anita Roth. They currenly have a permit request with the town to add signage across the front of the building and a painted mural along the side. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The St. Johnsbury Development Review Board approved a request by David and Anita Roth to paint a mural along the side of their business at 443 Railroad Street.
The board voted 3-1 in favor of the project.
The Roth’s request to install a sign on their building was tabled because the board wanted more information.
The Roths own Cary & Main Co., which produces maple syrup products.
The mural will be painted by a friend from Cuba named Angel Ramírez.
Roth said he and Anita mentioned to Ramírez that they were considering a public art project, and Ramírez jumped at the chance to be part of it.
“It’s meant to celebrate both the seasons and the artist’s expression of Vermont,” said David Roth. “He’s a remarkable artist, world-renowned. He’s exhibited all over the world, and he was inspired by St. Johnsbury.”
The sign the Roths are proposing will cover much of the width of the front of the building with the application of individual letters that spell out Cary & Main Co. The letters will be nearly three feet tall and are in a font that resembles the Cary & Main name on the company’s maple products that include Maple Créme, Estate Maple Syrup and hand-crafted candles.
After moving to St. Johnsbury, the Roths founded Cary & Main Co., a business that makes kosher maple products. The company is named as an homage to George Cary (1864-1931), a man referred to as the Maple King for his role in making St. Johnsbury the “Maple Capital of the World.”
