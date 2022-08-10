Caring For Collections At Fairbanks Museum

Netsuke -- tiny carved figures originally from Japan -- came to the Museum via a niece of Franklin Fairbanks. These and other irreplaceable items have been moved to the Museum's storage facility while construction creates vibrations that could damage artifacts that are kept on fragile shelves. (Contributed Photo by Sarah Walls)

ST JOHNSBURY – Collections at the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium may be temporarily removed for scheduled preservation or more recently for protection during construction, but they are never forgotten. Museum Collections Manager Beau Harris has been painstakingly preserving objects for years, and his attention to detail is ensuring that construction will only be a temporary obstacle to enjoying everything that the Museum owns. Several pieces are worth mentioning as their return is highly anticipated, and guests will be pleased as the cases begin to fill back up at the end of the summer.

“We moved the most fragile collections as a preventive measure to avoid damage. While these items are all valuable and irreplaceable, some are more so than others. For example, some animals are so rare that it would be virtually impossible to get a replacement specimen for their species,” according to Harris. “Some artifacts are from famous collections or were included in the original Fairbanks family collection. These are irreplaceable in a different way, and we hold those objects because of their artistic and historical significance.”

