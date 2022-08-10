Caring For Collections At Fairbanks Museum

Netsuke -- tiny carved figures originally from Japan -- came to the Museum via a niece of Franklin Fairbanks. These and other irreplaceable items have been moved to the Museum's storage facility while construction creates vibrations that could damage artifacts that are kept on fragile shelves. (Contributed Photo by Sarah Walls)
ST JOHNSBURY – Collections at the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium may be temporarily removed for scheduled preservation or more recently for protection during construction, but they are never forgotten. Museum Collections Manager Beau Harris has been painstakingly preserving objects for years, and his attention to detail is ensuring that construction will only be a temporary obstacle to enjoying everything that the Museum owns. Several pieces are worth mentioning as their return is highly anticipated, and guests will be pleased as the cases begin to fill back up at the end of the summer.
“We moved the most fragile collections as a preventive measure to avoid damage. While these items are all valuable and irreplaceable, some are more so than others. For example, some animals are so rare that it would be virtually impossible to get a replacement specimen for their species,” according to Harris. “Some artifacts are from famous collections or were included in the original Fairbanks family collection. These are irreplaceable in a different way, and we hold those objects because of their artistic and historical significance.”
Irreplaceable items that have been taken off display include fragile artifacts and rare natural history pieces. These collections will be safeguarded in the collections storage facility, where they will be away from vibrations caused by the construction. “We’ve been entrusted with incredible collections, and protecting them for future generations is central to our work,” says Adam Kane, executive director.
Tiny netsuke may be easily overlooked initially, but once noticed it can be hard to take your eyes off these intricately carved treasures. The collection of netsuke originally from Japan came to the Museum in 1937 by way of Albert Farwell, who was married to the niece of Franklin Fairbanks. Initially, netsuke were created in response to a need to carry small, personal possessions when clothing had no pockets. Important objects hung from a sash wrapped around the waist of a kimono wearer. They were secured by netsuke, which is written in Japanese using the characters for “root” and “attached.” Originally, these were simple pieces of wood or other natural materials, but they evolved over years. Early netsuke were purely functional. The Edo period, which began in the 1600s, ushered in an era of relative peace and prosperity. Netsuke developed into an art form and were used as status symbols by some.
Kākāpō are incredibly interesting birds. These nocturnal, ground-based parrots are the only flightless parrots in the world, and they are also the heaviest. They are critically endangered, and conservation efforts began in 1891 with the setting aside of Resolution Island as a nature preserve. Later other islands were designated, and kākāpōs were relocated to these islands. Some islands had to be “rehabilitated” with the removal of predators, including feral cats which would hunt the birds. Other efforts from the last 40 years include supplemental feeding of females and nest management which sometimes includes removal of eggs to incubate and hand-rear. The current known population of full grown kākāpōs is less than 200 individual birds alive in New Zealand. They are not only tagged, but each have a name. At one time there were less than 50 total left in the world. The species is of importance to the indigenous Māori people appearing in their traditional stories. Through radio transmitters and annual health checks, the Kākāpō Recovery Programme has so far been a success.
The newest shells at the Museum came as part of a large collection in 2017 that supplemented their older seashell collections and served as a pilot project for rehousing similar collections. Using a system of padded trays and boxes, their staff is removing Franklin Fairbanks’s original collection, most of which he purchased in the mid-1870s, from display to preserve them. The newer shells that were removed for construction were collected by Rebecca Baum in the mid-20th century. She lived on the coast of Massachusetts for much of her life and collected there, and she was also part of clubs that purchased and traded for many of her shells from other places.
Once the foundation work for the addition and much of the restoration to the original structure is complete this summer, the collections will be returned to the main floor of the Museum under the iconic barrel-vaulted oak ceiling. Director Adam Kane “can’t wait for our guests to enjoy the full Museum collection in our old and new spaces once construction is complete next year.” Visitors are encouraged to continue visiting this summer, including to the Museum’s butterfly house. The reorganized collection displays will continue to evolve through the Museum’s construction and grand opening of their new Science Annex next year. There may be nowhere else to view items like these in Vermont or anywhere in northern New England.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.