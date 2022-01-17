Carroll Clarifies Town Manager Proposal

CARROLL — The Select Board has clarified plans to install a town manager.
They will put forward a warrant article to create the position, as originally planned. It would require majority Town Meeting approval.
Meanwhile the position would be funded through a separate $56,200 line item in the $2.78 million proposed 2022 operating budget.
By placing compensation in the budget and not the warrant article, the Select Board has more flexibility to make changes when needed, such as cost-of-living pay increases or starting salary adjustments.
“We couldn’t attach any funds to the warrant article, because then it would lock them in for the future,” said Selectman Rob Gauthier.
If the warrant article and proposed budget are approved, the Select Board has verbally agreed that the Town Manager position would receive total compensation (salary and benefits) up to $120,000 per calendar year, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. The Select Board would seek to fill the position by the summer, and the budget line item represents a prorated amount for a June hire.
If the warrant article passes, but the proposed budget fails, the Select Board would be expected to leave the position vacant, and would reintroduce funding in next year’s budget.
The 2022 Town Meeting Deliberative Session is Tuesday, Feb. 8 and the voting day is Tuesday, March 8.
After months of discussion, the Select Board agreed that a full-time Town Manager would provide better supervision of town operations than a group of part-time elected officials.
Gauthier said a Town Manager could provide better day-to-day oversight of town affairs, respond immediately to developing situations, and pursue other time-consuming activities (such as grant applications) to support the town’s continued growth.
The three-member Select Board — which increased its annual compensation from $2,100 to $7,500 for the chair and $1.800 to $6,000 for other members in response to increased duties — would revert back to the lower amounts if a Town Manager is hired.
If successful, Carroll would become the 27th municipality in New Hampshire to have a Town Manager, and the second smallest to do so with a population of 820.
However, despite its size, Carroll has seen its number of residents grow 25% since 2000 and its draft budget proposal is on par with communities twice as large. In addition, the town is home to the Omni Mt. Washington Resort, a growing number of second homes and vacation homes, and numerous recreation venues. It sees significant daytime and seasonal traffic along Routes 3 and 302.
Selectmen debated between Town Manager and Town Administrator options.
Ultimately they preferred a Town Manager, who would assume some responsibilities from the Select Board. Town Managers have statutory powers that include the ability to hire, fire, set salary and approve bill payments. Those powers (and more) are laid out under RSA 37:6.
Town Administrators do not have those powers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.