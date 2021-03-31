CARROLL — They’re not barbers.
But on Tuesday the Board of Selectmen took out their scissors and continued to trim the budget.
Carroll must erase a $272,000 shortfall after Town Meeting rejected the proposed operating budget 149-128 and went with the lower, $2.42 million default budget instead.
The Select Board has made those cuts and more. Following two weeks of talks, they have identified over $400,000 in reductions — $133,000 beyond their goal. That could provide flexibility to reverse some of the proposed reductions.
Board members will review those cuts and discussion will resume at their next meeting on April 7. It will be broadcast on Zoom. For more information visit CarrollNH.org.
“We made some haircuts, some crew cuts and some trims. But it looks like we’ve got some funding we can put back in budgets where we trimmed, to make it more palatable,” said Select Board Chairman David Scalley, adding that nothing has been finalized. “Everybody realizes this is a work in progress.”
The proposed reductions were made across all departments including highway (-$95,000), emergency management (-$53,000), government buildings (-$36,000), town offices (-$20,000), police (-$19,000), and fire (-$10,200).
A proposal to slash recreation department by $14,000, and eliminate all of this year’s programming except for a ski program, continued to face public opposition.
Select Board member Rob Gauthier was sympathetic, but said Town Meeting’s rejection of the proposed 2021 operating budget had consequences.
“I have children that use the recreation department as well. It’s a tough decision. The voters have said they want budget reductions, and unfortunately this is part of it, as disappointing as that is,” he said.
It remains unclear if funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, a federal COVID-19 relief package, will provide Carroll with financial flexibility or budget relief.
