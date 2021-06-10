Carroll Could Join SAU 84 If It Splits From SAU 36

LITTLETON — Although much has changed in a week, the town of Carroll could join Littleton School District SAU 84 if it does ultimately withdraw from White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36.
On June 3, months before their deadline of Oct. 26, the Carroll Withdrawal Committee voted 4-1 to recommend against Carroll’s split from SAU 36.
The committee was formed after Carroll town meeting voters approved a warrant article to begin withdrawal, following concerns that the current SAU 36 funding formula is unfair because Carroll has a 26-percent taxpayer contribution to the SAU while having just 6 percent of its students attend SAU 36 schools.
In July, the committee is expected to submit its report to the SAU 36 school board.
During this week’s Littleton School Board meeting, SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart, in his superintendent’s report to the board, said a member of the SAU 36 school board member inquired about the possibility of joining Littleton schools if the town of Carroll ever splits from 36.
“We were contacted and asked all sorts of questions about our district,” said Hart. “The person facilitating this process said there may be a chance in the summer to come back to that decision again … It’s off the table right now, but there is the potential it might come back. It might be something we want to seriously consider.”
Carroll, a town of just under 800 residents, has about 50 students.
Compared to other SAU 36 schools, Carroll is more property-rich, equating to a greater taxpayer share paid to the SAU.
The town is about 14 miles from Littleton.
On Thursday, Hart said a tuition cost for Carroll students if they do come to Littleton has not yet been discussed.
Last week, SAU 36 school board member Bob Loiacono, of Whitefield, said the withdrawal committee’s limited scope did not allow it to consider the cost of education and he supports the school board revisiting the funding formula for SAU 36 towns to see if anything can be changed to satisfy the town of Carroll.
The SAU 36 school board is scheduled to take up the issue during its meeting on July 10.
